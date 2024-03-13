Major AEW star pays a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt

A top AEW star recently went on social media to honor late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. The talent in question is Matt Hardy.

The Team Xtreme member was engaged in a rivalry with Wyatt in 2018, during his brief three-year run in the Stamford-based promotion. Hardy would exchange wins against The Eater of Worlds, with Wyatt defeating the former US Champion on the 25-year anniversary edition of WWE RAW but losing to Hardy at Elimination Chamber 2018.

The two men settled the score in an Ultimate Deletion match on the March 19, 2018 episode of the Monday night show. Wyatt lost the peculiar bout inside the fabled Hardy Family compound, remaining absent for some time after being tossed into the Lake of Reincarnation.

Taking to Instagram, Matt Hardy shared a screenshot from a reel promoting The Ultimate Deletion match. The 49-year-old star paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt in the story.

Screengrab of Matt Hardy's tribute to Bray Wyatt on his Instagram Stories

The former leader of The Wyatt Family would surprise fans by helping Hardy win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 34. The duo would even briefly hold the RAW Tag Team Championships as well. Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in August, 2023.

Matt Hardy spoke about his AEW contract amidst departure rumors

Matt Hardy has been one of AEW's top stars since debuting in the promotion in 2020. Despite being included in programs with several top stars in the company, speculations flared recently suggesting that the former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion may leave the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The North Carolina native recently addressed his future in All Elite Wrestling. Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy confirmed that his contract was set to expire in March, but did not share any concrete details regarding further negotiations.

"So, as far as that goes with my contract, people had asked about my contract. And obviously, I’ve got [messages] after that news broke earlier today, and it didn’t come from me because no one had known anything about it. So once again, Sean Ross Sapp breaking the news. Yes, it is coming up in March. And we’ve spoke about it and we’ve talked about it and I guess we’ll see what happens. So we’ll see. If you listen to the podcasts, just give me your feedback. Tell me what you think I should do next."

Hardy further added:

"Ever since I came to AEW, I spoke with The Bucks first, I’ve been close with The Bucks. I’ve just said that a minute ago we’ve been great friends for a long time. And I’ve really enjoyed working with Tony Khan, he’s legitimately a very very good human being, so we’ll see. Business is business. Sometimes things change, you never know. I love AEW, I’m cool with staying with AEW, I really enjoy the locker room there. I enjoy being there, but if that’s not what happens and that’s not what happens, life goes on. So I’m good." [H/T - Inside the Ropes]

It remains to be seen whether AEW retains the services of Matt Hardy, who has been missing from action since the January 5, 2024 episode of Rampage.

Do you want to see Matt Hardy re-sign with AEW? Share your thoughts below!

Poll : If Matt Hardy leaves AEW, where do you want to see him return? TNA WWE 0 votes View Discussion