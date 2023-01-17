Major AEW star reacts to Cody Rhodes' blockbuster Royal Rumble announcement on WWE RAW 

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has announced his return to in-ring action and will do so at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event. AEW star Ricky Starks reacted to this event on Twitter.

The American Nightmare was ruled out of in-ring action many months back after he sustained a gruesome pectoral injury. Despite the injury, he faced Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match and wrestled through the pain.

The former Intercontinental Champion somehow came out on top with the Cross Rhodes and has been absent from in-ring action ever since. In recent weeks, WWE has been airing video packages documenting Cody's road to recovery.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the company officially announced that the former AEW star would make his return in the 30-man match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Ricky Starks took to Twitter to respond to Cody Rhodes, seemingly backing his friend to win the whole thing.

"#Rhodes2Rumble baby," Ricky Starks tweeted.

Ricky Starks made his AEW debut when he answered Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT Championship. Although he lost, the match showcased the former FTW Champion's talent, and he was eventually signed to a permanent contract by Tony Khan.

Ricky Starks spoke about how Cody Rhodes helped him get an AEW contract

Ricky Starks has always been appreciative of the American Nightmare. In a recent interview, he called his debut match against Cody as one of his favorite matches.

“My first favorite match would be against Cody Rhodes. That was the match where I made my debut on Dynamite. That was the match that helped me get a contract with AEW. Also, too, that’s one of my good friends. So that sticks out in my head [as] one of my favorite matches," Starks said. [H/T Wrestletalk]

Ricky Starks has seen his stock rise considerably in recent weeks. He challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship and recently defeated Chris Jericho in an emphatic fashion on Dynamite.

