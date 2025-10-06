Major AEW star recalls "nerve-racking" experience at AEW Forbidden Door 2025

A top star shared their experience at AEW Forbidden Door 2025, describing it as nerve-racking. The star was involved in a major title bout at the pay-per-view.

This year's edition of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door took place at the O2 Arena in London, England, the home country of top star Alex Windsor, who competed in a 4-way match for the TBS title against champion Mercedes Mone, Persephone, and Bozilla. Although the "Iron Willed" star lost the match, she still made her mark in front of her home fans. Now, Windsor has reflected on her experience at the pay-per-view.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, the 31-year-old said that the day was stressful and that there were many nerve-racking factors leading up to her match.

“I think there are so many factors that were nerve-racking. Being in front of your home country is amazing, but it also adds that little bit of pressure. Because we found out (who was in the match) one by one, it was adding that extra bit of excitement. When it was all four of us, it was like, okay, this is going to be absolutely sick. It was a stressful day, I won’t lie, so stressful, but the payoff was just incredible,” said Windsor [H/T:WrestleTalk ]

Check out her comments in the video below:

Alex Windsor recently revealed AEW star Will Ospreay's retirement plans

Will Ospreay hasn't appeared in All Elite Wrestling since he was taken out by the Death Riders at Forbidden Door 2025. While the Aerial Assassin recovers from his injuries, his fiancée, Alex Windsor, shared his retirement plans in a recent interview.

Speaking on Hey! (EW), Windsor said Ospreay dreams of becoming a postman.

“When he leaves wrestling, he wants to be a postman. No, but that’s his retirement plan. He wants to be a postman. But it’s one of them things where he could be like, oh, I used to be a wrestler. Now I’m just a postie. But not any postie, the Royal Mail.” [H/T - Fightful]

Alex Windsor is scheduled to face Sareee for the IWGP Women's Championship this Thursday in ROH. It'll be interesting to see who comes out the winner.

