Major AEW star surprisingly joins forces with Chris Jericho, but there's a twist

A current AEW star joined forces with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho at a recent event. However, there is a twist in regards to their alliance.

Harley Cameron recently joined Chris Jericho on the stage at Jericho Cruise 2025. She signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2022. After nearly three years on the roster, she is finally getting the recognition she deserves. Cameron has arguably been one of the most entertaining stars in the company in recent times and has shared the ring many prominent wrestlers.

At Jericho Cruise 2025, hosted by Chris Jericho, Harley Cameron defeated Billie Starkz in a singles match and also performed live with Fozzy on Covers Night. She sang 'I Hate Myself for Loving You' on stage alongside The Demo God.

Trending

The twist is that Harley Cameron is not part of Jericho's Learning Tree faction but she joined forces with the veteran only for the cover. Cameron won her first AEW TV match in a long time on Collision last Saturday when she defeated Taya Valkyrie.

A returning AEW star forced Chris Jericho to run away

On AEW Collision last Saturday, Jericho teamed up with Bryan Keith to take on The Outrunners in a tag team match. After The Demo God and Keith secured the win, Big Bill launched an attack on The Outrunners. Meanwhile, Bandido made his AEW return after a lengthy absence and managed to fend off The Learning Tree, forcing Jericho to run away from the ring in the process.

Expand Tweet

Before Saturday, Bandido last appeared at Ring of Honor Final Battle a few months ago. At the event, he went after the ROH World Champion. Only time will tell whether these interactions will lead to a title match between Bandido and Jericho.

Do you want Harley Cameron to join The Learning Tree? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback