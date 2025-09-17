Major AEW star surprisingly featured during WWE show 

This week's episode of WWE NXT was a memorable affair. The event featured several massive names, such as Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, and more. They were once major stars on the developmental brand. However, they have now become household names for their contribution to the business.NXT opened with a video package showcasing the glory of its initial years. It showcased the brand's rise and journey to the top of the wrestling world. Interestingly, this package briefly featured a current AEW star: Mercedes Mone.The former Sasha Banks was seen in this footage celebrating Charlotte Flair's 2014 NXT Women's Championship victory at TakeOver. Bayley and Becky Lynch were also spotted in this frame.Mercedes Mone was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment from 2012 to 2022. In the Stamford-based company, the erstwhile Sasha Banks was immensely successful, as she became WWE Women's Champion five times and the Women's World Champion once. She is also a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, apart from being a one-time NXT Women's Champion.Mone is currently thriving in All Elite Wrestling. She is the reigning AEW TBS Champion. She is set to defend her title at All Out 2025 against Riho. This match has the potential to steal the show.Mercedes Mone on WWE star Naomi's pregnancyLast month, Naomi relinquished the Women's World Championship due to her pregnancy. The former Sasha Banks, who is her good friend, was overjoyed by this news, as evident by her remarks in the latest issue of Mone Mag.She is excited for her former tag-team partner and can't wait to become an aunt.&quot;I can hardly contain my excitement—I’m going to be an aunt! Finding out that Trinity is pregnant has been one of the most joyful surprises of my life. Reflecting on the last couple of years, it’s incredible to think about the journey we’ve all been on. Life truly has a way of showering us with blessings and gifts when we least expect them,&quot; she wrote. [H/T: Fightful]It will be interesting to see Mone and Naomi ally someday in the future. Hopefully, that day isn't far.