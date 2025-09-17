"One of the most joyful surprises of my life," says Mercedes Mone after ex-WWE champion announces pregnancy

AEW star Mercedes Mone is one of the Tony Khan-led company's priceless assets. She is the reigning TBS Champion. Furthermore, she holds eight other titles across various promotions, including the CMLL World Women's Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, among others.

Ad

From 2012 to 2022, she was signed to WWE. Under the Stamford-based company's banner, she was known as Sasha Banks. She was immensely successful there, as she held multiple world titles and also the Women's Tag Team Championships three times. She and former Women's World Champion Naomi were once tag team champions, and their partnership is still revered by fans worldwide.

Last month, Naomi relinquished the Women's World Title due to her pregnancy. She will be out of action for a long time. Nevertheless, her good friend, Mone, is overjoyed that the 37-year-old is going to become a mother. In the latest issue of Mone Mag, the CEO revealed that she is excited for her friend and can't wait to become an aunt. She also called Naomi's pregnancy one of the best surprises she has ever received.

Ad

Trending

"I can hardly contain my excitement—I’m going to be an aunt! Finding out that Trinity is pregnant has been one of the most joyful surprises of my life. Reflecting on the last couple of years, it’s incredible to think about the journey we’ve all been on. Life truly has a way of showering us with blessings and gifts when we least expect them." wrote Mercedes Mone.

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette detests Mercedes Mone

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette brutally buried Mercedes Mone. He called the TBS Champion a rotten actress and weak.

"She's a rotten actress. She's physically unimpressive, she's, to me, in the ring because she misses as much as she hits, or she's trying to hold her wig on top, and you know, but she loves what she's doing," he said.

Irrespective of Cornette's opinion, the CEO continues to be one of Tony Khan's most trusted names. It is unlikely that she will leave All Elite Wrestling anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!