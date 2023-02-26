Major AEW star teases future plans amidst rumors of WWE return

A top AEW star seemingly has an idea of what he could be doing next after his massive success in Tony Khan's company, amidst rumors of returning to WWE.

The star in question, Cash Wheeler, is best known as one-half of the FTR team. Alongside Dax Harwood, he has won several tag team titles across multiple promotions. Their commendable skill in the ring has already cemented their legacy in the pro-wrestling world.

2022 was one of the most successful years of the duo's career, with FTR simultaneously carrying the IWGP, ROH, and AAA Tag Team Titles at one point. However, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently took a hiatus from the active scene, prompting speculation about their potential future plans with WWE.

It appears as though the two stars have one more tag team title left to win. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently named FTR as the 2022 Tag Team of the year. Wheeler reacted to the tweet and asked fans, "What's next for FTR?"

A fan replied to the tweet with a picture of IMPACT Wrestling's Tag Team titles, and the FTR member soon responded, hinting at joining the Nashville-based company in the future.

"8 Star?" Cash Wheeler tweeted.

The AEW team has expressed an interest in facing WWE stars The Usos

Adding further fuel to the fire, Dax Harwood has also claimed to be interested in an FTR vs. The Usos match.

Speaking on his FTR podcast, the veteran stated how both the teams seemingly had parallel career journeys.

"I've seen all the clips online... and that's what I mean when I talked about my top dream matches of 2023 and [The Usos] being there, maybe the top of the list. It's because, I feel, The Usos and FTR have paralleled each other as far as character work, rising up the ranks, becoming all-time greats, and completely changing who we were just a few years prior. I think there is more money than ever to be made with those guys now," said Harwood. [H/T : WrestlingInc]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the duo.

Do you want to see FTR join WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

