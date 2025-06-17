Major AEW stars should have been booked better by Triple H, veteran says

A wrestling veteran was asked to clarify his recent comments about Triple H's booking of one of AEW 's popular factions when the group was part of WWE.
The discussion happened on Keepin' It 100 Official when a fan addressing wrestling veteran Konnan raised concerns about certain inconsistencies in his take on MVP’s criticism of Triple H. The fan pointed out that while MVP slammed Triple H for booking Bobby Lashley as a mid-card act in WWE, Lashley and his faction, the Hurt Syndicate, remain in a similar position in All Elite Wrestling, regularly feuding with names like Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes, and The Outrunners.
Responding to this critique, the veteran argued his case but agreed that WWE should have booked them better.
"Okay so I need you to understand something. Maybe you ought to listen to full shows and not just clips, and you especially should listen to a review of Dynamite. We have both (him and Joe) been in concurrence and incessantly putting over the Hurt Business. Yeah they should have been a main event act in WWE and even though they don't really get treated like a main event act in AEW even though they're super over," said Konnan [2:20 - 2:47]
When the fan reiterated his point about comparing their run in AEW and WWE, Konnan said:
"Yeah we we've said that listen to the reviews my friend right. As I would say on Twitter (X) inform thyself boom" [3:28 - 3:36]
Konnan praises Gunther for choosing WWE over AEW
On a recent edition of his Keepin' It 100 Official, wrestling veteran Konnan weighed in on an interview given by Gunther, where he mentioned that he re-signed with WWE and admitted that AEW didn't even cross his mind.
"Why play in the minors when you can be in the majors? Either you don't care about how your career is handled and you just wanna make money, but you can do that when you're older, dude. When you're younger, you only have a window of availability," Konnan said. [0:35 - 0:50]
Check out his comments below:
The decision has seemingly borne fruit for the Ring General, who has since gone on to win the World Heavyweight Championship for a second time and is set for a major showdown with the legendary Goldberg.
