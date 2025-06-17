Major AEW stars should have been booked better by Triple H, veteran says

A wrestling veteran was asked to clarify his recent comments about Triple H's booking of one of AEW 's popular factions when the group was part of WWE.

Ad

The discussion happened on Keepin' It 100 Official when a fan addressing wrestling veteran Konnan raised concerns about certain inconsistencies in his take on MVP’s criticism of Triple H. The fan pointed out that while MVP slammed Triple H for booking Bobby Lashley as a mid-card act in WWE, Lashley and his faction, the Hurt Syndicate, remain in a similar position in All Elite Wrestling, regularly feuding with names like Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes, and The Outrunners.

Ad

Trending

Responding to this critique, the veteran argued his case but agreed that WWE should have booked them better.

"Okay so I need you to understand something. Maybe you ought to listen to full shows and not just clips, and you especially should listen to a review of Dynamite. We have both (him and Joe) been in concurrence and incessantly putting over the Hurt Business. Yeah they should have been a main event act in WWE and even though they don't really get treated like a main event act in AEW even though they're super over," said Konnan [2:20 - 2:47]

Ad

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

When the fan reiterated his point about comparing their run in AEW and WWE, Konnan said:

"Yeah we we've said that listen to the reviews my friend right. As I would say on Twitter (X) inform thyself boom" [3:28 - 3:36]

Ad

Konnan praises Gunther for choosing WWE over AEW

On a recent edition of his Keepin' It 100 Official, wrestling veteran Konnan weighed in on an interview given by Gunther, where he mentioned that he re-signed with WWE and admitted that AEW didn't even cross his mind.

"Why play in the minors when you can be in the majors? Either you don't care about how your career is handled and you just wanna make money, but you can do that when you're older, dude. When you're younger, you only have a window of availability," Konnan said. [0:35 - 0:50]

Ad

Check out his comments below:

Ad

The decision has seemingly borne fruit for the Ring General, who has since gone on to win the World Heavyweight Championship for a second time and is set for a major showdown with the legendary Goldberg.

If you use quotes from the first part of this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 Official and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More