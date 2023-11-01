Major change for WWE Superstar The Miz in the works? Wrestling veteran shares his take (Exclusive)

The Miz is one of the longest-performing veterans in WWE, beloved as a major heel in the business. However, a massive change could occur for him now, according to legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

While The Miz has most notably been a despicable heel during his career, he did have a few moments as a babyface before. However, most of those moments were rather poorly received, with him losing major matches. In the last few days, there have been reports of another face turn potentially being in the works. Moreover, he recently had a confrontation with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther on WWE RAW, which hinted at a face turn.

Despite previous attempts not quite working out, Bill Apter believes this time it will be quite different. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated:

"Absolutely. Actually, I loved his interview with Adam Pearce after the Bronson Reed match, I thought that was off the charts. Yeah, I think... the fans were pretty much behind him last night (...) This will be different, because the fans want to like him now because of the situation that he has been put into." [28:56 - 29:38]

The 43-year-old has done so much in his WWE career, including being one of the most influential Intercontinental Champions of all time. It remains to be seen what his conflict with Gunther will lead to.

A WWE veteran believes The Miz needs a character overhaul

According to the former WWE head writer Vince Russo, the fact that whether The Miz is a babyface or a heel has no bearing on his success.

In an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran lamented the stale character of the two-time Grand Slam Champion. Russo claimed that a major character change was the need of the hour.

"I've said this for the last year at least. Until they do something drastic with this character, this character has run its course, bro. It is been the same thing. The last time there was anything different, bro, was when remembering that little thing with Bray Wyatt, and Bray Wyatt was in his kid's room. That was the last thing. Bro, that was three years ago. It's the same repetition over and over. So, whether he is a babyface or a heel, who cares?" Vince Russo said. [11:08 - 11:44]

Will other changes accompany the apparent face turn as well? WWE fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

