Major free agent confirms interest from WWE and AEW; finally makes their decision

A top free agent has recently announced that she has received offers from three major wrestling promotions - WWE, AEW, and TNA. She has also hinted that she has decided on which offer to accept. This would be Kamille.

She was formerly signed with National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), where she had a dominant run and cemented herself as an important figure in the promotion. After notifying the company that she was departing, she reportedly became a free agent starting January 1st and has immediately received attention across the wrestling industry.

On her YouTube channel, Kamille recently posted a video of her answering fans' questions. One of the most asked was regarding her future. She then talked about having received offers from WWE, AEW, and TNA. She teased that she had already made a decision, but stopped just short of revealing it. It was earlier reported that WWE had plans for her to be on NXT, while AEW has still kept up talks with her.

The full video on her YouTube channel can be found here.

AEW may have the upper hand over WWE in signing Kamille

After earlier reports stated that both WWE and AEW were potential options for Kamille, a recent report mentioned that she may be leaning toward the latter.

Earlier this month, PWInsider reported that she might not be going to the Stamford-based promotion, and could consider other options instead. She has also reportedly had talks with some key personnel within All Elite Wrestling, so a move here was still on the table.

One potential reason for her choosing the Jacksonville-based promotion would be due to the flexibility of the schedule. It was revealed that she was replacing Charlotte Flair in the upcoming wrestling-related movie, Queen of the Ring.

Fans of the star will have to wait for any further reports or announcements regarding the next destination for The Brickhouse. With the seeming high demand surrounding her, this will indeed be something to watch out for.

