Top free agent spoke with “several people of influence” in AEW despite rumored WWE interest - Reports

Reports regarding a top free agent's status have just surfaced, and there still seems to be no indication of her next destination as she has yet to decide on this, despite the interest of both AEW and WWE. The star is Kamille.

The former NWA star has been one of the notable free agents heading into 2024, being a key member of the women's division of her previous company. She held the World Women's Championship and had a dominant reign of 812 days. She reportedly notified the company that she was leaving back in October, and despite an offer to keep her there a little longer, she rejected it.

Fightful Select recently confirmed that reports regarding WWE being interested in her were true, and they have made efforts to try to bring her to the promotion. However, Kamille was spotted backstage for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. She was reportedly there to visit friends as she lived in the area but ended up speaking to several key figures within the company.

It remains to be seen where she ends up, as she still has free-agent status as of now.

Tony Khan recently teased new AEW signings

Tony Khan seemingly made a subtle tease at signing some of the most sought-after free agents in the industry.

Yesterday, the AEW President posted a tweet thanking the fans for their support on Dynamite this week, as he hoped they would also support Rampage and Collision to end the week. He then posted a GIF showing two men engaged in a conversation with money printing in the background. This was from the 1983 film Scarface.

This could be a tease at him having a card up his sleeve. An obvious guess was Mercedes Mone due to the literal play on words. Another guess was Kazuchika Okada, as Khan may have wanted it to rain money, and the Japanese star was the "Rainmaker."

With Deonna Purrazzo already being an All-Elite star, Khan could beef up the women's division with the great addition of both Kamille and Mercedes Mone. These moves would change the landscape of the women's division.

