Major hint at 28-year-old star officially joining Death Riders in AEW

AEW programming saw the arrival of an NJPW up-and-comer last week on Dynamite, when the star affected the outcome of a world championship match and seemingly aligned himself with The Death Riders. The Jon Moxley-led group's "enforcer of violence", Claudio Castagnoli, has now commented on the faction gaining another soldier in the form of Gabe Kidd.

The One True King laid his crown and his AEW World Title on the line against Samoa Joe inside a steel cage on Dynamite: Beach Break last week. Despite nearly having the match won and despite his allies neutralizing The Death Riders' interference, The Samoan Submission Machine unfortunately came up short after Moxley clobbered him on the head with his championship briefcase, which Gabe Kidd had passed to him inside the cage.

While cutting a fiery backstage promo after retaining his belt, Mox clarified that the War Ready brawler was working for him, seemingly including him as a tentative member of his group. While fans continue to debate Kidd's involvement with The Death Riders, one of the stable's founding members, Claudio Castagnoli, has now taken to X/Twitter to seemingly justify Gabe's addition to their ranks.

"Find people you have common ground with," wrote Claudio.

Check out Claudio Castagnoli's tweet below:

The 28-year-old could be poised to team with The Death Riders and The Elite against Joe, Hobbs, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale, among others, in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2025. The Bullet Club War Dogs member has been critical of the Tony Khan-led promotion in the past, and it seems like his character shares a common goal with Moxley's crew, which aims to reshape the company's landscape according to its violent philosophy.

Jon Moxley is set for another unexpected team-up on AEW Dynamite

After the events that transpired at the end of Dynamite: Beach Break, it seems that The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley have finally been forced to work together to take down their common foes. In an X/Twitter announcement, Tony Khan has revealed that the All Elite EVPs will team up with the AEW World Champion this Wednesday to take on Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Swerve Strickland in trios action.

“This Wednesday, 5/21 #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max World Champion @JonMoxley + @youngbucks vs @swerveconfident + World Trios Champions @SamoaJoe + @TrueWillieHobbs After Death Riders injured The Opps’ Shibata, Swerve joins Hobbs/Samoa Joe vs Young Bucks + Mox WEDNESDAY!”

It remains to be seen how the leader of The Death Riders will fare against his enemies tagging with The Jackson Brothers in Albuquerque, NM.

