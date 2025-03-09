Major legal update on recently-released AEW star

A recently-released AEW star has received a bit of good legal news. Tony Khan has been forced to part ways with several talents over the years, often allegedly wrapped up in controversy, and 2025 began with one such unfortunate situation. New details on the matter have just been revealed via the courts.

Thomas Wansaw, known to AEW fans as Bear Boulder, was arrested on January 13 on allegations of domestic battery by strangulation after his fiancée called police and accused the 34-year-old of "physically battering" and injuring her during a verbal argument that turned physical. It was revealed in early February that Tony Khan released the Iron Savages member. Bear Bronson later issued a now-deleted statement on his tag team partner.

News has now come out that Bear will not be charged in the domestic violence case from Winter Park, FL. The complainant recently filed to have the charges dismissed, and now Boulder will not be charged. PWInsider reports that Katrina Teressa Mosciski, the Assistant State Attorney for The Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida, announced via a legal filing this week that the case will not be prosecuted.

"COMES NOW the State of Florida, by and through the undersigned Assistant State Attorney and states that: 1. From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution. 2. This action is taken to clear the records and to release subject’s bond if any has been posted responsive to the above charge(s). If in custody, defendant should be released. PROVIDED THERE ARE NO OTHER CHARGES OR HOLDS AGAINST HIM," reads the filing.

Boulder has not wrestled for Tony Khan since the ROH TV tapings on January 11. Boulder's last AEW match came on the November 27 Collision episode as The Outrunners beat The Iron Savages.

AEW Revolution updated line-up for tonight

Tonight's AEW Revolution PPV will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the updated lineup:

Zero Hour Pre-show: Komander and Hologram vs. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson Zero Hour Pre-show: Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo Zero Hour Pre-show: 'Big Boom!' AJ and The Conglomeration vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection ROH World Championship Zero Hour Pre-show Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity MJF vs. Adam Page World Championship Contender's Match: Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland Steel Cage Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners Women's World Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Tonight's Zero Hour pre-show will begin at 6:30 pm ET on Prime Video, X, YouTube, and Facebook. Renee Paquette, RJ City, Paul Walter Hauser, and Jeff Jarrett will host. The pay-per-view will then begin at 8 pm ET.

