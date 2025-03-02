Major match announced for AEW Dynamite following controversial botch

Two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, a botched segment featuring Thunder Rosa and Megan Bayne kicked off several days of controversy. Now, Tony Khan has followed up with a major announcement for this week's Wednesday night show.

Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford have become entangled in an intricate web on AEW TV. It started with Ford attacking both Rosa and Statlander after losing to them in separate matches, leaving both women vulnerable to assault by Megan Bayne.

Megan and Penelope finally teamed up on February 19 to launch an attack on Statlander. Thunder Rosa made the save with a steel chair, but an awkward segment followed in which Ford and Bayne simply stared at Rosa, who ultimately didn't hit either one with the chair.

Fans have been scratching their heads for weeks about the botched segment, but it seems that the women are now on a collision course. AEW announced today on X/Twitter that Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander will take on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford this week on Dynamite.

Thunder Rosa says there's no drama after botched segment on AEW Dynamite

During the segment in which Thunder Rosa made the save for Kris Statlander on February 19, it was immediately clear to fans watching that a miscommunication had occurred.

Despite some critics believing that Rosa had been intentionally buried, La Mera Mera has claimed that there's no drama between the women involved. On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the face-painted star said that mistakes were made, but they talked it over afterward, and everything is fine:

"There is no drama. We were all talking before the show and praising each other. We're trying to be as positive as possible. I enjoy coming to work and I'm not the only one. Statlander was so supportive and nice. We were all going over stuff and receiving feedback. It was all positive. There is nobody trying to kill each other and stuff. There is no point. How are we going to grow if we're fighting? Mistakes are made. It happened. We have to grow, we talked, and it was fine."

It's rare for female AEW stars of this caliber to compete together in a tag team match. When it does happen, it's usually memorable, such as the Street Fight featuring Anna Jay, Tay Melo, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny in December 2021. Whether Rosa and Statlander can come out on top this week remains to be seen.

