"There is no drama" - Top AEW star denies any backstage issues over recent incident

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, an awkward segment led to controversy and rumors of Thunder Rosa being buried. The former AEW Women's World Champion has now cleared the air regarding the incident.

Last week, Penelope Ford helped Megan Bayne take Kris Statlander down. When Thunder Rosa ran in for the save with a steel chair, something strange happened. Rosa came face-to-face with Bayne and Ford but did not attack either of them. Meanwhile, the heels looked unconcerned as Rosa stared them down.

Many have commented on how awkward the segment was, and some have even speculated that Thunder Rosa is now involved in drama backstage. On the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the face-painted star claimed there was no drama, and they were trying to be positive in order to learn from the botch:

"There is no drama. We were all talking before the show and praising each other. We're trying to be as positive as possible. I enjoy coming to work and I'm not the only one. Statlander was so supportive and nice. We were all going over stuff and receiving feedback. It was all positive. There is nobody trying to kill each other and stuff. There is no point. How are we going to grow if we're fighting? Mistakes are made. It happened. We have to grow, we talked, and it was fine." [H/T Fightful]

Thunder Rosa claims AEW Dynamite segment didn't come off the way they wanted it to

While AEW fans have seen more than a few botches in the last five years, Thunder Rosa's segment from last week's Dynamite has been curiously controversial, with Bully Ray even claiming he would fire the person who posted the segment to social media.

But while Rosa admitted on Busted Open Radio that the segment didn't come off the way they wanted it to, she was adamant that she wants to give her all to help AEW's product:

"You guys saw what happened. From that, I have learned so much. The takeaways I have as a performer are always ask questions. Be sure of what you're doing in the segment. The segment didn't go the way we wanted to, and it showed. I love what I do and I love my job. I now focus on doing things the right way to have a good product and make AEW better."

The road to Revolution 2025 is heating up, but whether Thunder Rosa will have a spot on the card remains to be seen.

