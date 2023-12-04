Major name will be in town ahead of AEW Dynamite’s return to Canada this week

This week, AEW Dynamite will be at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. One major name in the wrestling industry has teased an appearance on the show. The star in question is Zak Zodiac.

Zodiac is the real-life brother of Saraya (fka Paige). He has been wrestling since 2002 for World Association of Wrestling (WAW), which was founded by his father. He has also made several appearances in other promotions, including WWE in 2011, where he worked as a development talent in a 3 on 1 handicap match against the Big Show.

On Twitter, Zak Zodiac posted a picture of himself after a workout he just had. He then claimed that after this, he would be off to Canada the next day. Coincidentally, AEW will be holding the taping for Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision in Montreal, Canada, this week. This could be a tease at a potential appearance.

"Gym done, Canada tomorrow," the English star tweeted.

A few days ago, Saraya announced that her brother had made his way to the USA and possibly teased making his way to AEW.

Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage set to headline AEW Dynamite this week

Two of the most well-known Canadian wrestlers in history will be competing in the main event of this coming week's episode of Dynamite.

After months of animosity between both sides, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will share the ring with nothing in the way this time around. The two former best friends will be facing each other with Cage's TNT Championship on the line.

After previously holding back against his former friend, the Rated-R Superstar has let loose and looks to take everything away from The Patriarch of AEW and make him feel the consequences of his previous actions.

This will be a match that has been even a decade in the making and one for the history books for sure. It remains to be seen if Copeland finally gets retribution or if Cage sneaks out another win.

