"Major regret each night leaving Triple H" - Twitter erupts with predictions about former WWE NXT Champion's departure from AEW following cryptic post

The wrestling world recently reacted to a cryptic message from AEW star Adam Cole on Twitter.

The Panama City Playboy had a four-year stint on WWE NXT and won multiple titles under Triple H. He left the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2021 after the expiry of his contract. Cole made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the All Out pay-per-view and aligned himself with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Despite challenging for the AEW World Championship on two occasions, he failed to win the gold both times. Adam Cole hasn't competed inside the ring after suffering a severe concussion during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout at Forbidden Door.

The former WWE NXT Champion recently took to Twitter to share a cryptic post and the Twitterati erupted with predictions about what it could mean. Below are Cole's tweet and some of the reactions from fans to the same:

The library of Alexandria @0410_paco @JobberNationTV Clear as water that Adam Cole feels underappreciated in aew, it seems that he posted that pic as an analogy of kicking Tiny Con @JobberNationTV Clear as water that Adam Cole feels underappreciated in aew, it seems that he posted that pic as an analogy of kicking Tiny Con

Drew Truth @drewtruthwwenxt @JobberNationTV He probably isn’t the only one who thinks about regret @JobberNationTV He probably isn’t the only one who thinks about regret

Johnny PowerUp @JohnnyPowerUp @JobberNationTV Notice how he used a photo from his days in NXT when he was obviously lifting some weights a few days a week. Why’d he let himself go? @JobberNationTV Notice how he used a photo from his days in NXT when he was obviously lifting some weights a few days a week. Why’d he let himself go?

nuuf @blazedbayman @JobberNationTV Nah Raw and SmackDown mid right now @JobberNationTV Nah Raw and SmackDown mid right now

Axel Gear // Mr. Jack @Mr_Axel_Gear



However, I do think that he and other people that left WWE over the last year probably do wish they'd have been able to at least weigh the option of working with Triple H on main. @JobberNationTV Adam Cole is obviously very happy being in AEW with his girlfriend and friends.However, I do think that he and other people that left WWE over the last year probably do wish they'd have been able to at least weigh the option of working with Triple H on main. @JobberNationTV Adam Cole is obviously very happy being in AEW with his girlfriend and friends.However, I do think that he and other people that left WWE over the last year probably do wish they'd have been able to at least weigh the option of working with Triple H on main.

Lito™️ @CarlosShabo @JobberNationTV His stock has dropped drastically. I called him leaving WWE bigger than Danielson…im not wrong often…but i was wrong on this @JobberNationTV His stock has dropped drastically. I called him leaving WWE bigger than Danielson…im not wrong often…but i was wrong on this

AEW star Britt Baker recently slammed fans for needlessly criticizing Adam Cole

During her appearance on the Swerve City podcast, Baker opened up about the hate that Cole gets on social media. She asked fans to "leave him alone" and let him heal from his injury.

Britt Baker added that Adam Cole loves nothing more than wrestling and wants to entertain the fans.

“He loves wrestling more than any fan on the planet. He lives for professional wrestling and all he wants to do is put on a good performance for all the fans. That’s all he cares about. So it’s like when these fans just get on him about something, it’s so frustrating and heartbreaking to me because I know all he wants is to make fans happy. Whether it’s like, be the best heel he can be or be the best babyface he can be,” said Baker.

While The Panama City Playboy has been teasing his return to in-ring action, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan books him in the main-event scene in All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think Adam Cole should win the AEW World Championship after his return to the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

