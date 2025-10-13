Major Setback for Jon Moxley's ally, loses his title

An ally of Jon Moxley recently suffered a big setback after losing his title. The star has been helping Moxley and the Death Riders for months now.A major part of Jon Moxley's recent success in AEW is due to his group, The Death Riders ( includes Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, PAC, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir). The vicious faction has allowed the Purveyor of Violence to put down many opponents in the past. However, at Dynamite: Beach Break in May, the then AEW World Champion Moxley had to rely on outside help to defend his title against Samoa Joe, and that ally was Gabe Kidd, the 28-year-old star who has since assisted Death Riders on several occasions. It is worth noting that the &quot;Mad Man&quot; is not an AEW star but is signed to NJPW, where he is a multi-time champion. However, he recently suffered a big blow in Japan after losing the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.Kidd lost the title by submission to Yota Tsuji at NJPW's King of Pro-Wrestling event on October 13, ending a title reign that started back in June.Gabe Kidd on why he aligned with Jon Moxley and the Death RidersSince Gabe Kidd became an ally to Jon and the Death Riders, people have questioned why he did so. In an earlier interview with Denise Salcedo, the 28-year-old addressed that question. However, he did not give a straight answer.“You don’t need to worry about that. You know, it’s right in front of your eyes. If you want to ask these questions and you want to know what’s going on in my mind, it’s right in front of you (...) So sit back, ’cause you’ll know what’s about to happen. You’ll know. We are very like-minded. That is all I need to say. We are very like-minded in our goals. In our goals, in our violent goals, we are very like-minded,&quot; Kidd said. [H/T - Ringside News]The last time we saw Kidd on AEW TV was at Forbidden Door 2025. It remains to be seen when we will see him appear in the promotion next.