Major spoiler on AEW star's potential in-ring return after 6 years 

This week on AEW Dynamite, an unnamed competitor will be in action against a major star. One member of the roster has an idea of who it could be and has seemingly hinted at this as a certain veteran's in-ring return since 2019.

Don Callis has mostly worked as a manager. He previously managed Kenny Omega before starting his own faction. The current rendition of his group seems to be the most successful, as all four active members are championship-level talent.

This week on Dynamite, Will Ospreay is set for a singles match against a mystery member of the Don Callis Family. Kyle Fletcher seems to have spoiled who this could be as he revealed that Callis himself will take on the Aerial Assassin. This would be the veteran's first match since 2019, when he was in trios action at the PCW 17th Anniversary Show.

"spoiler alert it’s Don," wrote Fletcher.

Since nothing is set in stone, another possibility is the new member of the faction that the former WWE veteran has recently hinted at.

Who could Will Ospreay's AEW Dynamite mystery opponent be?

As of this writing, the Don Callis family has only four active members: AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer. Powerhouse Hobbs is no longer with the group, as he revealed that they turned their backs on him after his injury last year.

It seems that The Alpha and the Protostar are ruled out from being the choices seeing as they'll be in action against the Hounds of Hell on Wednesday. This leaves either Brian Cage or Lance Archer. Cage was in action against Will Ospreay last week, so there is less of a chance it will be him again.

It seems that Lance Archer is the only probable choice to face Ospreay. But since AEW has kept the identity of the competitor a secret, this could indeed be the rumored fifth man of the Don Callis Family.

