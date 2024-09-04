Major star reveals Tony Khan signed her to a deal long before AEW debut

A top AEW star recently revealed that despite making her debut for the company late last year, she was signed much earlier. The star in question would be Mariah May.

The Glamour debuted last year as a fan of Toni Storm, and she would go out of her way just to be noticed by the Timeless star. Eventually, she made her in-ring debut in January and would go on to get noticed by her idol. This storyline took a dark turn when Mariah attacked Toni almost two months ago, beginning a feud that ended when May won the Women's World Championship at All In 2024.

In a recent appearance on Mostly Sports, Mariah May talked about her Wembley moment this year and how looking back a year ago, she never expected this to happen. She mentioned that she was still with STARDOM in Japan during last year's edition of All In, but she had already signed with AEW. Seeing the show motivated her to be there for the next one, even if she wasn't competing.

"Well, it (wrestling at Wembley Stadium) really wasn’t a dream come true because I never thought it would happen. There wasn’t wrestling in Wembley for so long until AEW brought it back and then once they brought it back — so when they had their first show in Wembley, I was actually in Japan wrestling. But I was already signed to AEW so I was like, 'I need to go. Even if I’m not on the show, I just wanna go and be around it,' and then I won the World Championship. But it’s an amazing place." [H/T RSN]

Toni Storm reveals when she wishes to go after Mariah May and the AEW Women's World Championship

At AEW All In, Mariah May ended Toni Storm's reign of 281 days. After the match, however, it seemed that the Timeless One was walking into the sunset, at least for the time being.

Toni recently appeared on SportsCenter Australia as she was promoting AEW's Grand Slam at Suncorp Stadium in February next year.

This will be the company's debut show in Australia. This is also the home country of Toni Storm, who was born in New Zealand but grew up on the Gold Coast. She hoped that she would get her rematch against Mariah May at Grand Slam.

All In 2024 was presented in Mariah's home country, and for Storm, it seems only right that her rematch would be done on her home turf this time around.

"I mean, I hope that's the case. I hope I get my rematch here against Mariah May. We did this on her turf last time in Wembley in London... I think it's time to bring it home for me. I think it's time to get back to Brisbane, and beat the ever-loving c**p out of her in front of all my family and friends, and make my country proud," Toni Storm said. [From 4:05 to 4:25]

Toni's immediate future has not been disclosed, and she may take some time off following her dropping the title. But making a return just before Grand Slam next year may just be perfect.

