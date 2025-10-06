Major star sends a message ahead of AEW Dynamite homecoming show

AEW Dynamite will return to Jacksonville this week, and ahead of the show, a major name has sent an intriguing message.The upcoming episode of Dynamite will happen on a Tuesday night at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, marking a homecoming for the promotion. Tony Khan has also confirmed that this edition of Dynamite, named Title Tuesday, is a special 2.5-hour show with a stacked card including a face-to-face between AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Samoa Joe, Mercedes Mone's TBS title open challenge, and the recently reunited Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) in action for the first time since 2022. As the anticipation builds for Dynamite, a major name has sent a message ahead of the show, and that name is Harley Cameron.Recently, Cameron appeared on NEWS4JAX, touted as the No. 1 local news TV station in Jacksonville, to promote the show. Earlier today, the 31-year-old shared a clip from the show on Instagram with a message that read:&quot;All Elite Wrestling in Jacksonville this week ! Are you ready to Feel The Wrath?! @news4jax&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarley Cameron shows off new skill ahead of AEW Dynamite: Title TuesdayDuring her aforementioned appearance on NEWS4JAX, Harley Cameron witnessed one of the production crew members' ventriloquist skills as he was describing his excitement for Dynamite. This prompted Cameron to showcase her own ventriloquist skills mixed with her Australian accent. You can check out that section of the video here.Harley Cameron is highly regarded as one of the most entertaining talents in All Elite Wrestling's women's division due to her impeccable comedic timing and strong in-ring skills. Cameron has not made a significant impact since returning to the promotion in August, following a three-month hiatus, and has been chiefly used as a supporting act to Kris Statlander. Now that Statlander has become Women's World Champion, it will be interesting to see what AEW has planned for Harley Cameron.