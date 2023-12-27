Major title change expected at AEW Worlds End based on latest betting odds

Wrestling fans are filled with eager anticipation as All Elite Wrestling prepares to host their final pay-per-view of 2023, Worlds End, and betting odds suggest there could be a title change in the TNT Championship match.

Early betting odds have been released for each match, giving a glimpse into the expected outcomes. While most champions are heavily favored to retain their titles, there is one title change that could turn the AEW landscape on its head.

According to BetOnline, the lone title change that is predicted for Worlds End is the AEW TNT Championship match between Adam Copeland and current champion Christian Cage.

Copeland is tabbed as the favorite at -155 odds, with Cage’s odds sitting at +115 to retain. There is a strong chance that we will see a new TNT Champion crowned on Saturday night.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: CM Punk’s WWE MSG return outsells AEW Worlds End pay-per-view in ticket sales.

What are the betting odds for the remaining AEW Worlds End matches?

The Jacksonville promotion has booked one of the best cards for their final pay-per-view of 2023. The event is scheduled to take place on December 30 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New York. Currently, seven matches are advertised for the show.

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm is set to defend her title against Riho. Strom has astronomical odds of -5000 to beat Riho, who is a massive underdog at +1000. The lopsided odds indicate that Timeless is all but assured to overpower her opponent and continue her dominant title run.

A similar story applies to AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart, who is pegged at -5000 against Abadon at +1000. Hart seems destined to overwhelm her demonic challenger.

Rounding out the title matches, FTW Champion HOOK is a strong favorite at -1500 to defeat Wheeler Yuta, who sits at unlikely odds of +600. The intense HOOK appears primed to administer his Redrum submission maneuver and fend off his scrappy opponent.

In the main event, AEW World Champion MJF is pegged as the favorite with odds of -180 against challenger Samoa Joe at +140. While Joe is an incredibly dangerous opponent, Friedman’s cunning and ruthless nature make him likely to find a way to slip by with his title reign intact.

The most unpredictable match is the finals of the Continental Classic Tournament, which will be determined this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Critical semi-final matches include Bryan Danielson against Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley facing off against Jay White and Swerve Strickland in a triple-threat bout.

With the finals still undecided, betting odds are not yet available for the eventual winner. This adds extra intrigue to the tournament finale at AEW Worlds End.

While most belts are expected to leave their current owners, there is potential for shock and surprise at AEW Worlds End.

The Continental Classic Tournament winner remains a mystery, and Christian Cage faces unfavorable odds of retaining his TNT Championship. With tensions rising, this Saturday will surely be an unforgettable spectacle for professional wrestling.