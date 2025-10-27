Major update on Chris Jericho potentially snubbing both AEW and WWE - Reports

An interesting report has just surfaced about the likelihood of Chris Jericho snubbing both AEW and WWE in his contract talks. It seems like other parties may come into play.The Nueve's deal with the Tony Khan-led company is set to come to an end soon. However, there has yet to be confirmation of him re-signing with the promotion. This has led to speculation and reports of interest from WWE. It was recently noted that the Stamford-based promotion may offer him several million dollars annually, something AEW could try to match.During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that, apart from the two wrestling juggernauts, there is interest in Chris Jericho from at least two other companies on a national or global level. The identities of these other parties were not disclosed.“In addition to WWE, there are at least two other companies on a national/global level who are interested in having Jericho appear for their show. AEW is also in there. That doesn’t include AEW. So there’s WWE, AEW, and at least two other national-size promotions.” [H/T RSN]Chris Jericho's contract is set to end within the yearFightful Select has also reported on the length of his current deal with All Elite Wrestling. This is set to come to an end by 2025, barring any changes such as his contract being frozen or successful negotiations regarding an extension.It was also discussed how Chris Jericho's name has not come up with regard to the creative booking within the promotion. It was also mentioned how things have been amicable between both sides. Given how there are still a few months left in the year, it remains to be seen whether AEW will still bring in Jericho or if they'll only bring him back should contract negotiations work out between both sides. It is unclear at this point what his next move will be.