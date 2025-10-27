  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Major update on Chris Jericho potentially snubbing both AEW and WWE - Reports

Major update on Chris Jericho potentially snubbing both AEW and WWE - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:32 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

An interesting report has just surfaced about the likelihood of Chris Jericho snubbing both AEW and WWE in his contract talks. It seems like other parties may come into play.

Ad

The Nueve's deal with the Tony Khan-led company is set to come to an end soon. However, there has yet to be confirmation of him re-signing with the promotion. This has led to speculation and reports of interest from WWE. It was recently noted that the Stamford-based promotion may offer him several million dollars annually, something AEW could try to match.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that, apart from the two wrestling juggernauts, there is interest in Chris Jericho from at least two other companies on a national or global level. The identities of these other parties were not disclosed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“In addition to WWE, there are at least two other companies on a national/global level who are interested in having Jericho appear for their show. AEW is also in there. That doesn’t include AEW. So there’s WWE, AEW, and at least two other national-size promotions.” [H/T RSN]

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

Ad

Chris Jericho's contract is set to end within the year

Fightful Select has also reported on the length of his current deal with All Elite Wrestling. This is set to come to an end by 2025, barring any changes such as his contract being frozen or successful negotiations regarding an extension.

It was also discussed how Chris Jericho's name has not come up with regard to the creative booking within the promotion. It was also mentioned how things have been amicable between both sides.

Given how there are still a few months left in the year, it remains to be seen whether AEW will still bring in Jericho or if they'll only bring him back should contract negotiations work out between both sides. It is unclear at this point what his next move will be.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications