Backstage Reaction: Chris Jericho Potential WWE Return - REPORT

The latest report has provided an update on former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. Y2J is still under contract with AEW.

Jericho hasn't been seen on AEW TV since April 2025, and there are no official updates on when or if he will ever return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. Amid rumors of his WWE return, a recent report by Fightful suggested that although Y2J was still under contract with All Elite Wrestling, many companies were interested in working with him, including the TKO-led promotion.

Now, a new report by Fightful has shed light on the backstage reaction within WWE regarding Chris Jericho's potential return. The report highlighted that someone within the Stamford-based promotion has indicated that Jericho could get offered 'several million dollars' annually to return to the company.

Fightful also mentioned that AEW could match its rival promotion's offer, and there was no clarity on what Y2J himself wanted for his future in the professional wrestling world.

Tony Khan talked about Chris Jericho amid his WWE return rumors

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan didn't give a definitive answer to whether Chris Jericho was coming back to All Elite Wrestling or if he was signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Khan said that Y2J was always welcomed in AEW as he was an integral part of the company from the very beginning.

"I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning, and I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months. But Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW, we’d always want to have here. I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done," Khan said.

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Chris Jericho's possible return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

