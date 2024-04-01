Makakai Black shares an interesting post ahead of released WWE star's potential in-ring return

Former NXT Champion Malakai Black recently shared an interesting story on Instagram about a recently released WWE star.

The star in question is none other than Shelton Benjamin, who was released from the Stamford-based promotion for the second time in September 2023, along with shocking names like Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and more. The Gold Standard first signed with the company in 2002 and remained with the company till 2010; however, he made his return in 2017. He was a highlight during the Money in the Bank ladder matches at WrestleMania and also managed to hold some gold for the company. The veteran is a former Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and a former Tag Team Champion.

In a recent Instagram story, Malakai Black made a heartwarming gesture by promoting Shelton Benjamin's post about getting booked on the Independent Circuit.

Malakai Black's recent Instagram story

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin on possibly joining AEW

The Gold Standard Shelton Benjamin has been called a future Hall of Famer by Shawn Michaels. However, Benjamin still has a lot more to offer in professional wrestling after his unfortunate release from the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, the veteran addressed the possibility of joining All Elite Wrestling.

“Well, I definitely think that I could help mentor, you know, a lot of talent kind of give them a better understanding of the business and also just have fun. There’s a lot of great talent there and to your point, like this is the wrestling business. We don’t want to see any company go under, like, yes I’m known for WWE, but I support wrestling and I support wrestlers. I don’t believe in tribalism. That’s a fan thing because I have friends and colleagues in every organisation and I want to see everybody succeed."

Shelton Benjamin is without a doubt one of the most underrated stars in professional wrestling. He has put on some of the best matches in his prime during his early days in the WWE. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the company in the future.

