"MAKE WWE GREAT AGAIN," "Tony won't be happy with this" - Twitter erupts after major AEW star's backstage appearance before RAW

After being spotted backstage before RAW, the Twitterverse is convinced that a former AEW World Champion will be making his return to WWE. The star is none other than CM Punk.

The Second City Saint was reportedly backstage at RAW this week. The show also took place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. After reportedly chatting with several superstars, he was asked to leave the arena.

Some fans believed that Punk showed up to strike a deal with the Stamford-based promotion and work things out so he could return to the company after nearly nine years.

Anthony Castellano @AnthonyAcastell @WrestlePurists He is a double agent and actually coming back to wwe @WrestlePurists He is a double agent and actually coming back to wwe

ManLikeBeas @manlikebeas 🥹 get it done! #WWE twitter.com/wrestlepurists… WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's Monday Night Raw taping



- PWInsider CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's Monday Night Raw taping- PWInsider https://t.co/KVsyi0Di0t My heart🥹 get it done! My heart ❤️ 🥹 get it done! 😂 #WWE twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

"This is all a work! Punk is coming back to WWE holy s****," a fan tweeted.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Many were confused as it was previously reported that the former WWE Champion was returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion. They wondered how Tony Khan would react, with some even speculating that Punk's AEW return may have been denied.

Crow1980 @Crow19801 @WrestlingNewsCo So is it that he doesn't want to be back in AEW? @WrestlingNewsCo So is it that he doesn't want to be back in AEW?

Some speculated this was to garner more attention for his AEW return.

Meelz 💪🏾 @MeelzTV WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's Monday Night Raw taping



- PWInsider CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's Monday Night Raw taping- PWInsider https://t.co/KVsyi0Di0t Greatest promotion for a Saturday show I’ve ever seen. twitter.com/wrestlepurists… Greatest promotion for a Saturday show I’ve ever seen. twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

Trace ✨ @thetidebreaks WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's Monday Night Raw taping



- PWInsider CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's Monday Night Raw taping- PWInsider https://t.co/KVsyi0Di0t They are giving this man his own show, that seems like a sane choice more and more every day lol twitter.com/wrestlepurists… They are giving this man his own show, that seems like a sane choice more and more every day lol twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

People also believed that once Vince McMahon was aware of The Straight Edge Savior's presence, he ordered security to kick him out of the building.

The Jedi @MattJones2587 @WrestlingNewsCo Vince trying to keep that big TNT contract away from Tony @WrestlingNewsCo Vince trying to keep that big TNT contract away from Tony

Eric Brown  @NeoRealityEnt @Fightful @KSP20629823 And here’s Vince McMahon’s reaction when he was informed Punk was in the building and mingling with WWE Wrestlers and Executives: @Fightful @KSP20629823 And here’s Vince McMahon’s reaction when he was informed Punk was in the building and mingling with WWE Wrestlers and Executives: https://t.co/Z1t9sEtxwc

NXT Superstar Dijak also reacted to the rumors, seemingly suggesting that the focus should be on the hardworking talent present backstage rather than Punk.

"You know who else is backstage at #WWERaw? A bunch of hardworking talent who bust their a** every week for your entertainment. Enjoy the show, sounds like a HUGE one," Dijak tweeted.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

CM Punk was backstage at WWE RAW to mend things with The Miz

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, the two-time AEW World Champion showed up on RAW to make a truce with The Miz.

The two stars had exchanged words on Twitter back in the day. It all started when Miz seemingly took a shot at Punk during an episode of Backstage. The Second City Saint had some harsh words in response.

CM Punk's response to the Miz

Since a few years have passed, it seems like Punk was ready to let bygones be bygones.

Would you like to see the self-proclaimed Best in the World return to the Stamford-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes