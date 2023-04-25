"MAKE WWE GREAT AGAIN," "Tony won't be happy with this" - Twitter erupts after major AEW star's backstage appearance before RAW

After being spotted backstage before RAW, the Twitterverse is convinced that a former AEW World Champion will be making his return to WWE. The star is none other than CM Punk.
The Second City Saint was reportedly backstage at RAW this week. The show also took place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. After reportedly chatting with several superstars, he was asked to leave the arena.
Some fans believed that Punk showed up to strike a deal with the Stamford-based promotion and work things out so he could return to the company after nearly nine years.
"This is all a work! Punk is coming back to WWE holy s****," a fan tweeted.
Many were confused as it was previously reported that the former WWE Champion was returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion. They wondered how Tony Khan would react, with some even speculating that Punk's AEW return may have been denied.
Some speculated this was to garner more attention for his AEW return.
People also believed that once Vince McMahon was aware of The Straight Edge Savior's presence, he ordered security to kick him out of the building.
NXT Superstar Dijak also reacted to the rumors, seemingly suggesting that the focus should be on the hardworking talent present backstage rather than Punk.
"You know who else is backstage at #WWERaw? A bunch of hardworking talent who bust their a** every week for your entertainment. Enjoy the show, sounds like a HUGE one," Dijak tweeted.
CM Punk was backstage at WWE RAW to mend things with The Miz
According to the latest report from Fightful Select, the two-time AEW World Champion showed up on RAW to make a truce with The Miz.
The two stars had exchanged words on Twitter back in the day. It all started when Miz seemingly took a shot at Punk during an episode of Backstage. The Second City Saint had some harsh words in response.
Since a few years have passed, it seems like Punk was ready to let bygones be bygones.
