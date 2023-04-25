Create

"MAKE WWE GREAT AGAIN," "Tony won't be happy with this" - Twitter erupts after major AEW star's backstage appearance before RAW

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Apr 25, 2023 09:04 IST
Tony Khan and his promotion is the biggest competition for WWE

After being spotted backstage before RAW, the Twitterverse is convinced that a former AEW World Champion will be making his return to WWE. The star is none other than CM Punk.

The Second City Saint was reportedly backstage at RAW this week. The show also took place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. After reportedly chatting with several superstars, he was asked to leave the arena.

CM Punk showed up at Raw. What is going on? #wweraw https://t.co/VN5HAPUU10

Some fans believed that Punk showed up to strike a deal with the Stamford-based promotion and work things out so he could return to the company after nearly nine years.

@WrestlingNewsCo MAKE WWE GREAT AGAIN
Looks like CM Punk is back in the WWE twitter.com/wrestlingnewsc…
@Fightful Triple H and CM Punk backstage like... https://t.co/iBkb9uln7j
@WrestlePurists Punk comeback home. Y’all be in good hands 🙏🏾 https://t.co/lffKyivIBU
@WrestlePurists He is a double agent and actually coming back to wwe
My heart ❤️ 🥹 get it done! 😂 #WWE twitter.com/wrestlepurists…
@WrestlePurists CM Punk is coming to the wwe.
"This is all a work! Punk is coming back to WWE holy s****," a fan tweeted.

Many were confused as it was previously reported that the former WWE Champion was returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion. They wondered how Tony Khan would react, with some even speculating that Punk's AEW return may have been denied.

@Fightful Surely Tony won’t be happy with this…
@WrestlingNewsCo Tony Khan seeing CM Punk https://t.co/OqURh9fdg6
@WrestlingNewsCo @AEW is going to be bought out too
@WrestlingNewsCo So is it that he doesn't want to be back in AEW?
AEW talents don’t respect TK twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

Some speculated this was to garner more attention for his AEW return.

Greatest promotion for a Saturday show I’ve ever seen. twitter.com/wrestlepurists…
They are giving this man his own show, that seems like a sane choice more and more every day lol twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

People also believed that once Vince McMahon was aware of The Straight Edge Savior's presence, he ordered security to kick him out of the building.

@WrestlingNewsCo https://t.co/psZAl5bKK5
@WrestlingNewsCo Vince asked him to leave
@WrestlingNewsCo And then asked to leave.
@WrestlingNewsCo Then vince mcmahon told him to leave
@WrestlingNewsCo Vince trying to keep that big TNT contract away from Tony
@Fightful @KSP20629823 And here’s Vince McMahon’s reaction when he was informed Punk was in the building and mingling with WWE Wrestlers and Executives: https://t.co/Z1t9sEtxwc

NXT Superstar Dijak also reacted to the rumors, seemingly suggesting that the focus should be on the hardworking talent present backstage rather than Punk.

"You know who else is backstage at #WWERaw? A bunch of hardworking talent who bust their a** every week for your entertainment. Enjoy the show, sounds like a HUGE one," Dijak tweeted.

CM Punk was backstage at WWE RAW to mend things with The Miz

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, the two-time AEW World Champion showed up on RAW to make a truce with The Miz.

The two stars had exchanged words on Twitter back in the day. It all started when Miz seemingly took a shot at Punk during an episode of Backstage. The Second City Saint had some harsh words in response.

CM Punk&#039;s response to the Miz
CM Punk's response to the Miz
Since a few years have passed, it seems like Punk was ready to let bygones be bygones.

Would you like to see the self-proclaimed Best in the World return to the Stamford-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

