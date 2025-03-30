Malakai Black shares a cryptic post following huge WWE return tease on SmackDown

Former NXT Champion Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) posted a cryptic picture following an apparent tease for his WWE return on SmackDown. The potential date for his return was also revealed.

Ad

Malakai Black was released from All Elite Wrestling in February 2025 after over a three-year run with the company. Ever since his sudden release, the 39-year-old star has been rumored to make his WWE return after his departure back in 2021. Furthermore, multiple vignettes have been aired on TV, potentially teasing his return.

Last Friday on SmackDown, another possible tease was made for Aleister Black's return in which the Roman numerals spelled out 4/25, which is the date for SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, so the date for his return may have been revealed as well. Meanwhile, Malakai shared a cryptic post following the tease on SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taking to his Instagram handle, The King of The Black Throne shared an eerie picture, which could be another teaser for his potential return to WWE.

Malakai's latest Instagram story after the cryptic tease on WWE SmackDown [Image: Black's Instagram story]

WWE veteran on Malakai Black potentially joining top faction

WWE veteran and former writer, Vince Russo addressed the speculations of Malakai Black potentially being added to The Judgment Day upon his rumored return. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW last month, Russo stated that Black joining the faction is not a good idea:

Ad

“I hope not. He’ll be dead before he gets started, man. You’re gonna add somebody to a dead faction. This faction is dead, bro. It is dead and it has been dead for a very long time. So we’re gonna add a new person to a faction that’s already dead? Okay!"

Ad

With the rumors of Black's return getting more prominent every week, only time will tell when Aleister Black will be back in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback