Malakai Black wants first-time-ever dream match with WWE legend; says people "should take notes"

Malakai Black seems to have many plans ahead not just for the House of Black, but also for himself. During a recent interview, the star named a bonafide WWE legend as one of his dream matches.

The House of Black's handling in AEW has been criticized by fans online and before late 2022 it even seemed like Malakai and Buddy Matthews would leave the promotion. Now that the faction is back in full swing, Malakai Black seems to have a clear plan for what both he and the faction could do next.

Speaking on the latest HardLore, Malakai Black detailed how he'd love to wrestle Chris Jericho and how he's been one of his all-time favorite wrestlers.

"I would love to wrestle Chris Jericho just because he’s Chris Jericho, he’s one of my all-time-favorites. I have so much admiration for that dude. A guy who’s been able to reinvent himself so much. He is one of the masterminds of the modern-day wrestling. I don’t care what people say, I think he’s what a lot of people should take notes from." (01:27:12 onward).

As for his former colleagues at WWE, Malakai Black wishes he could have faced Seth Rollins at a major Premium Live Event or possibly even at WrestleMania.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Malakai Black picked out a surprising name inside of the AEW roster who he believes could tell a great story with him

Malakai Black has been praised not only for his in-ring athleticism but also for his character work. Due to this, it's only natural that he'd weigh storytelling over a well-put-together match, and he believes that Brody King could be the one to create something memorable with.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral That entrance.

That new theme music.



Malakai Black and Brody King.



Kings of the Black Throne have arrived on AEW Dynamite. That entrance.That new theme music. Malakai Black and Brody King. Kings of the Black Throne have arrived on AEW Dynamite. https://t.co/aOGj7jyWY2

During the same interview, Black surprisingly named Brody King as the star in AEW who he'd like to face.

"Who do I want to tangle with? This is a really strange thing to say, perhaps, but I would really like to wrestle Brody [King] in AEW. The reason why is because best friends make better enemies. I think that him and me can bring something out of each other that is animalistic." (01:26:28 onward).

While it's unclear when or if this clash will ever happen, Malakai believes that The House of Black should move on to gunning for the AEW World Trios Championships next.

Do you want to see The House of Black win the Trios Championship soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes above, please credit HardLore: Stories From Tour and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes