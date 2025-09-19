Male AEW star calls Mercedes Mone the love of his life

La Facción Ingobernable is one of the most dominant factions in AEW. This group consists of Rush (leader), Dralístico, The Beast Mortos, and Sammy Guevara.

AEW star The Beast Mortos signed with the Jacksonville-based company in January 2024. He is one of the most talented luchador on the roster, and Tony Khan seemingly has huge plans for him.

Mortos is in a relationship with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. This couple is adored by fans worldwide, and it will be interesting to see them on TV together someday. A few days back, the 38-year-old did a Q&A session on Twitter. A fan asked him about his thoughts on the former Sasha Banks.

In response, the AAA Latin American Champion called Mone the love of his life.

the beast mortos @BeastMortos @homogenicdotcom the love of my life

The Beast Mortos is best known for his time in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. In the Mexican promotion, he was known as Black Taurus, and he held the AAA Latin American Championship once. He is also a former AAA World Trios Champion with La Hiedra and Rey Escorpión.

AEW star Mercedes Mone on her relationship with The Beast Mortos

Mercedes Mone was recently interviewed by TV Insider. In this conversation, she spoke about her time in All Elite Wrestling so far and her future plans in the company. She even got candid about her relationship with The Beast Mortos.

The CEO feels lucky that her boyfriend understands and supports her.

"First of all, that mask he has is really, really hot. Two, he is a lawyer so I can sue you at any time I want. Three, it’s awesome to have someone that understands what you do. Wrestling is extremely, extremely hard, and nobody gets it but wrestlers. Just to have someone who loves it and understands it as much as I do, it’s the best feeling to have a partner like that." she said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Fans want to see Mone and Mortos in an on-screen storyline. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.

