Male AEW star has unexpected match with Skye Blue; major name shows up as referee

Kyle Fletcher, an AEW star, recently participated in an unexpected match against his girlfriend, Skye Blue, but the match's primary highlight was the special guest referee.

Will Ospreay was unveiled as the referee during an unexpected battle between Skye Blue and Kyle Fletcher at Chicago Style Wrestling: Once Upon A Time on Friday. Skye Blue was supposed to face Missa Kate during the event, but she was forced to square off with her boyfriend. Kyle Fletcher went on to defeat Skye Blue to claim the victory.

The photograph from the match was posted by a fan on Twitter/X who attended the show in Chicago.

"Soooooooo like @WillOspreay AND @kylefletcherpro AND da girl herself @Skyebyee at DA HOME PROMOTION @ChiStyleW like wuuuttttttttt."

Kevin Nash responds to AEW star Will Ospreay's recent comments about Triple H

A couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay took a major shot at Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Many were shocked by Ospreay's comments as he took things very personally. Speaking on his Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash hoped that Will Ospreay had a 20-year contract with AEW as he has no hopes of signing with WWE in the future.

"If you got the balls to take a shot at the boss's wife, and then you got the balls to show up and and ask for a job, he better be able to have the balls to take whatever he's gonna dish. [Do you think Triple H will look past this and ever hire Ospreay?] It's a work... everything's a work. Is he an exceptional talent for that style? Absolutely. Is there a place for him in this f*****g business, for Will? Absolutely," Kevin Nash said of Will Ospreay. [From 26:16 to 27:13]

Will Ospreay chose not to sign with the WWE due to their tight schedule. He has a lighter schedule in AEW and is allowed to compete in multiple wrestling promotions.