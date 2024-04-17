Kevin Nash rips Will Ospreay in defense of Triple H over Stephanie McMahon comment

Kevin Nash has fired shots at Will Ospreay following his recent comments on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer also had some interesting praise for the AEW star.

The Aerial Assassin made headlines over WrestleMania XL week after it was believed that Triple H took a shot at him during an interview, when discussing wrestlers who aren't in it for the grind, and how he doesn't want them in WWE. Ospreay, and fans, assumed the Chief Content Officer of the company was talking about the UK star, so he fired back and made a controversial comment about Stephanie live on AEW Dynamite.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash joked that he hopes Ospreay has a 20-year contract with AEW and can kick a soccer ball, implying that he has no chance at signing with WWE in the future. The 64-year-old legend also gave the 30-year-old star some praise.

"If you got the balls to take a shot at the boss's wife, and then you got the balls to show up and and ask for a job, he better be able to have the balls to take whatever he's gonna dish. [Do you think Triple H will look past this and ever hire Ospreay?] It's a work... everything's a work. Is he an exceptional talent for that style? Absolutely. Is there a place for him in this f*****g business, for Will? Absolutely," Kevin Nash said of Will Ospreay. [From 26:16 to 27:13]

Nash continued and labeled The Commonwealth Kingpin an "indie-rific guy," which many fans saw as a jab at the international grappler. He also defended Triple H's comments.

"Paul [Triple H] didn't mention him by name, therefore there's no reason to get a**-hurt. It shows why he's an indie-rific guy, it shows why he didn't make the move [to WWE]. He's just not smart... he's not smart to the business. Jade [Cargill] was. Jade was smart, look at Jade," Kevin Nash said of Will Ospreay. [From 28:11 to 28:48]

There have been conflicting reports coming out of the locker room since Dynamite. One story said this was all Ospreay's idea and it was personal, while another source claimed he was presented with the promo idea.

Will Ospreay set for two big first-time-ever matches in AEW

AEW is set to present tonight's Dynamite from Indianapolis with the go-home build for Sunday's Dynasty pay-per-view in St. Louis.

Tonight's Dynamite will feature Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli in singles action. Despite their lengthy careers, this will be the first-ever in-ring meeting between the two former champions.

Ospreay will then wrestle Bryan Danielson at the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view. This will be another first-time-ever bout, which has been building since The Aerial Assassin arrived in AEW as a contracted talent.

Ospreay is currently on a four-match winning streak since returning to AEW as a full-time talent. He has defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

