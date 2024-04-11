Massive update on whose idea it was for Will Ospreay to take a personal dig at Triple H on AEW Dynamite - Reports

A recent report has shed light on Will Ospreay's dig at WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, which left fans shocked.

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, on The Pat McAfee Show, The Game made comments about free agents not willing to go through the grind in WWE. Many fans believe his statement was alluding to Will Ospreay choosing to sign a deal with AEW over the Stamford-based promotion. In retaliation, The Aerial Assassin didn't hold back and fired personal shots at Hunter at this week's Dynamite.

Though he didn't explicitly name Triple H, it was clear the comments were directed at The King of Kings. Now, as per the latest report from PWTorch, the dig against WWE's Chief Content Officer wasn't Will Ospreay's idea, and it came from someone else. It was noted that the idea was pitched to him a few hours before Dynamite aired.

"I'm also told that this was an idea presented to Ospreay. I don't know about Ospreay's enthusiasm for or against it but it wasn't something he did on his own. He didn't wing it. It was something that hours before the interview took place, was proposed to him. That's what I'm hearing from AEW," Wade Keller said.

Bully Ray thinks Triple H won't be happy with AEW star Will Ospreay

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray lambasted Will Ospreay's dig at Triple H from the Wednesday night show. The WWE Legend claimed that The Game might not be pleased with The Aerial Assassin's comments and that he could hold a grudge against him for a long time to come.

"I don't think that was a good move for [Will] Ospreay tonight. There are certain things in the wrestling business—many things where we say it's not personal, it's just business. That was one hell of a personal shot; I'm gonna remember it. I mean, I'm not gonna remember it personally, I'm not gonna hold a grudge against Will Ospreay for saying it. But I know somebody who probably will, and right now he's [Triple H] got the biggest pencil in the pro wrestling world," said Bully Ray.

Will Ospreay is currently gearing up to have a major dream match against Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty on April 21st.

