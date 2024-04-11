Triple H will hold a grudge against top AEW star for a very personal shot about Stephanie McMahon, says WWE Legend

WWE Legend Bully Ray has reacted to Will Ospreay's outburst against Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Ospreay seemingly took a shot at Triple H as a rebuttal to the latter's recent comments. The Game perhaps targeted Ospreay without naming him for not choosing WWE due to Tony Khan's promotion having a lighter schedule.

Without mentioning the name, The Aerial Assassin seemingly fired back at The Cerebral Assassin, claiming that the latter owed his success in WWE to his relationship with The Billion Dollar Princess.

Speaking on the recent edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray said Triple H might take Ospreay's promo personally:

"I don't think that was a good move for [Will] Ospreay tonight. There are certain things in the wrestling business—many things where we say it's not personal, it's just business. That was one hell of a personal shot; I'm gonna remember it. I mean, I'm not gonna remember it personally, I'm not gonna hold a grudge against Will Ospreay for saying it. But I know somebody who probably will, and right now he's [Triple H] got the biggest pencil in the pro wrestling world," said the legendary wrestler. [9:36-10:15]

WWE Legend offers his help to Tony Khan to compete with Triple H

Tony Khan and Triple H are currently in charge of two of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world, and it can't be denied that The Game is ahead right now. Nonetheless, WWE Legend Bully Ray seemingly extended creative support to the AEW honcho during a recent episode of Busted Open.

''Speaking of pencils, at this point, I'd be willing to give Tony Khan his phone back and let him tweet all he wants as long as he would give me his pencil. For the love of God, I don't know what's going on. Especially this week. Rhyme, reason anything,'' he said. [10:17-10:43]

Moreover, Tony Khan certainly needs to bounce back and bring more positives. Only time will tell what Khan has in store for his company in the forthcoming future.

