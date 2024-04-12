Reason behind AEW star Will Ospreay taking personal shots at Triple H - Reports

Will Ospreay is doing something rare in the wrestling business - he's taking potshots at one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. This someone is not just in the other wrestling promotion, but the current Chief Content Officer there - Triple H of WWE.

Ospreay has had an interesting relationship with WWE. His contract with NJPW was about to end and there were rumors that he would sign with the Stamford-based company. That didn't happen, and Ospreay appeared on AEW for several matches, until he signed with them in 2023.

Contract banter is not new, but it seems Triple H made caustic comments that alluded to Ospreay during a recent sit-down at the Pat McAfee show. In a thunderous comeback, Ospreay made even more caustic comments that seemed to reference Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon. Reports by Wrestling Observer Radio (WON) discuss the reason for Osprey's remarks:

WON: "The Will Ospreay promo against Triple H was entirely Ospreay's own idea as he had very personal reasons to respond back. Ospreay felt that when one of the most important people in the business, who he had respectfully negotiated with, had mocked his work ethic and dedication to the business. Management cleared his promo when he requested it as he felt that after Levesque took a cheap shot at him, he didn’t think it was wrong to jab back. Ospreay brought the idea to Tony Khan, and even said he’d take full responsibility for it. Obviously the final responsibility is Khan, who clearly approved," the post read.

With this reference, the former NJPW wrestler might have opened a can of worms. Triple H is among the most respected wrestling figures today, and his marriage to Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of the former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has been a matter of discussion among wrestling fans for decades.

Will Ospreay has earlier said he has no interest in signing with WWE

Ospreay was rumored to be in talks with WWE post his NJPW stint. However, in an interview with WRESTHINGS, he spoke about why he wasn't interested in signing with the Stamford-based company. It was all very simple - he wanted to give equal time to his family.

Will Ospreay is one of the hottest names in wrestling today, and his entry into AEW is a big credit to Tony Khan's handling of business deals. He has beaten the likes of Konusuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and others in the Jacksonville-based company.

It remains to be seen how Will Ospreay is booked further, now that he has ignited the fire of a unique feud.

