Mandy Rose recently caught up with two former WWE Superstars, and it looked like they had a great time together. The two popular names she was spotted with are none other than CJ Perry and Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth).

CJ Perry, who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter to post a picture with her former WWE colleagues. Perry is currently in Manchester, attending the For The Love Of Wrestling event.

The AEW personality posted the following message in the image's caption:

“#Manchester with @mandysacs @NicTNemeth & @ftlowrestling !!!! See you all tomorrow ❤️," Perry wrote.

Ziggler recently won the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Rose has been away from the ring since leaving WWE in 2022.

Mandy Rose was set for massive change before WWE release

Mandy Rose was let go by WWE in December 2022, and she has not been seen inside the squared circle since then. The former NXT Women's Champion has been busy with ventures outside the ring and has been successful.

On Threads with McKenzie Mitchell, the former WWE star revealed she was set to undergo a character change before parting ways with the company:

"I went with the whole dark hair look, and I just had kind of a different vibe going. I just wanted to be a little edgier. I wanted to be taken more seriously because it was always 'The Golden Goddess,' and I wanted to switch it up," Mandy Rose said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

A change in character for Rose would have been great for Rose's WWE career as she was already a popular name in the company. It will be interesting to see if she will return to the global juggernaut in the future.

