Mandy Rose was set for massive changes before WWE release

Former WWE star Mandy Rose has recently shared details about her planned character overhaul during her stint in WWE NXT.

After spending four years on the main roster, Rose made a return to NXT in 2021. During her stint, she had a successful run with the NXT Women's Championship before ultimately losing it to Roxanne Perez in late 2022. Following her title loss, it was later announced that she had been released by WWE.

In a recent interview on Threads with McKenzie Mitchell, Rose disclosed her desire to revamp her 'The Golden Goddess' character. She mentioned changing her hair color to a darker shade, aiming for a edgier and more serious persona moving forward.

"I went with the whole dark hair look and I just had kind of a different vibe going. I just wanted to be a little edgier, I wanted to be taken more serious because it was always 'The Golden Goddess' and I wanted to switch it up," Mandy Rose said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE had massive Wrestlemania plans for Mandy Rose

During the same interview, Mandy Rose disclosed that WWE initially intended for her to be involved in the women's title picture leading up to Wrestlemania 35.

Rose mentioned that during that period, she was engaged in a storyline with Sonya Deville and Asuka. According to her, the narrative involved a conflict with her partner Deville, and she had heard that it was intended to culminate in a women's championship match against Asuka at the biggest event of the year. However, she ended up participating in the Women's Battle Royal at Wrestlemania instead.

"Yeah, I do remember. Obviously, we were in a storyline. It was Sonya Deville, Asuka, and myself. Sonya and I were starting too... We had some conflicts being created. It was kind of the beginning of it where we were costing each other the match and we just weren't getting on the same page with things, our matches, and with Asuka... I was told from somebody, that it would potentially be me versus Asuka for the [SmackDown] Women's Championship at WrestleMania [35], Mandy Rose said.

Rose has stayed away from pro wrestling since her departure from Stamford-based company. It will be intriguing to observe if she and WWE contemplate a potential return to the ring in the near future.

Would you like to see Mandy Rose back in WWE some day? Let us know in the comments section below.