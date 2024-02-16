Mandy Rose breaks silence on scrapped WWE plans for WrestleMania 35

WWE had major plans for Mandy Rose before her unfortunate release from the company. Recently, she broke her silence regarding scrapped plans for WrestleMania 35, which have been circulating for a while.

Over the past few years, there were rumors and scrapped plans across the net which stated that Mandy Rose was supposed to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35 from Asuka.

Speaking to McKenzie Mitchell, Mitchell asked the former NXT Women's Champion if she was aware of such plans for the event. Rose addressed these scrapped plans, which were supposed to happen at WrestleMania 35:

"Vivdly, it's hard to remember, but I do remember moments of what happened and I don't think I've ever shared this anywhere either. It was very upsetting because it was one of those moments that could've been really cool for me. But, then it was just like, oh maybe next time. Yeah, I do remember. Obviously, we were in a storyline."

She added:

"It was Sonya Deville, Asuka, and myself. Sonya and I were starting too... we had some conflicts being created. It was kind of the beginning of it where we were costing each other the match and we just weren't getting on the same page with things, our matches, and with Asuka... I was told from somebody, that it would potentially be me versus Asuka for the [SmackDown] Women's Championship at WrestleMania [35]. "(From 8:55 to 10:20)

However, she was never completely sold on the idea and said that plans always changed on the go.

Mandy Rose on if she would ever return to WWE

In 2022, Mandy Rose was at the top of the developmental division alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin as the fierce leader of Toxic Attraction. She was also one of the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champions on the brand.

Unfortunately, she was released from WWE. Speaking on the Power Alphas podcast, Rose spoke about her future and revealed if she would ever like to return to the promotion for another run:

"I don’t know if I’ll ever be back in WWE. I don’t know what the future holds. However, I’m enjoying my life a lot right now, and we’re getting married soon. We got a lot of big plans, a lot of trips, lot of exciting things in the works. So yeah, that’s your answer."

She also added that she would love to come back for the fans.

