Mariah May breaks silence on wrestling future amid AEW uncertainty 

Speculations continue to thrive regarding Mariah May's future amidst her ongoing hiatus from AEW programming. While many believe the Englishwoman may be WWE-bound, the former AEW Women's World Champion has now revealed that she will be attending an expo later this weekend.

Mariah May debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and promptly was inserted into a long-running angle with Toni Storm. The Glamour's feud with The Timeless One saw the protege betray and dethrone her mentor for the AEW Women's World Championship, and then the latter eventually recapturing it from her ex-"understudy."

The final, bloody chapter of the rivalry played out last month at AEW Revolution, where Storm retained her title against May in an extremely violent Falls Count Anywhere match. The Fighting Princess has been missing from All Elite programming since then. Her continued absence has contributed to ongoing rumors of her potential departure from the Tony Khan-led company, in addition to reports of her supposedly being interested in a WWE move.

As conjecture continues to build regarding her future, Mariah May recently took to her X/Twitter to announce that she will be attending an upcoming event in Indianapolis - Squared Circle Expo - this Saturday.

"Lucky you. See ya this weekend," wrote Mariah.

Check out Mariah May's tweet below:

In the meantime, Toni Storm has been keenly surveying the action in the ongoing 2025 Women's Owen Hart Tournament, whose winner will challenge for the All Elite Women's World Title at All In: Texas.

AEW CEO Tony Khan on Mariah May's status

Recent reports have indicated that All Elite Wrestling is hoping to retain Mariah May amidst rumors surrounding her contract status. When asked about the subject during a recent interview with TV Insider, Tony Khan did not provide a direct answer. He showered praise on the 26-year-old star, however, and on her brutal Revolution 2025 war against Toni Storm, stating:

"It’s a story I felt strongly about with Mariah May coming into AEW… It evolved into a great rivalry leading into that Hollywood Ending at Revolution. It was fantastic working with both women. With 'Timeless' Toni Storm having vanquished Mariah May, we’ll see what’s next for her and 'Timeless Toni Storm,'" said Khan.

It remains to be seen whether Mariah will continue her AEW career, or if she will elect to join WWE under Triple H's creative regime.

