Mariah May reveals why she is off AEW TV

Mariah May is currently one of AEW's biggest names. Even though she has not appeared on any of the company's programs since Revolution 2025, her popularity remains intact. She is best known for her generational storyline with Timeless Toni Storm. Additionally, the former AEW Women's World Champion held the title for more than 170 days.

Mariah May's contract with All Elite Wrestling will reportedly expire this year. There are strong rumors that she is WWE-bound because she fills the Stamford-based company's mould. Furthermore, several sources suggest that she is a longtime fan of the rival promotion. While it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 26-year-old, fans thoroughly miss seeing her in action. She is quite active on X, and recently, she revealed why she has been off AEW TV.

The Glamor recently shared a vlog on X, which had footage from her visit to Nashville and her mother's birthday. A fan responded to this post by asking her to restart wrestling in jest. Interestingly, May replied to this comment by bluntly saying that she is not taking part in in-ring competition because she is on vacation.

"I’M ON VACATION,"

Mariah May says she wants to face AEW stars Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Earlier this year, Mariah May had a conversation with Casual Conversations on The Wrestling Classic YouTube channel. During this interaction, she revealed that she wants to go one-on-one with former AEW Women's World Champions, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

"I would love to wrestle Britt Baker. For me, watching AEW, I love Jamie Hayter. So if she wants to fix her hair and come back to me and have a shot at this, she can. Every other woman has to earn it, but Jamie Hayter just has to change her hair," she said.

During the above interview, the Woman from Hell was the Women's World Champion. This reign ended at Grand Slam Australia when she was defeated by Toni Storm.

