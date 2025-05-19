3 things Britt Baker could do if she returned at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Britt Baker has been missing from AEW programming since late last year. Her status in the promotion became a topic of debate and speculation after reports came out earlier this year claiming that her time there could soon come to an end, noting her backstage disputes and alleged locker-room unpopularity.

However, later reports clarified that Baker was still signed with All Elite Wrestling, and is going to be for "quite some time." Although she has been away from action since November 2024, The Doctor has time and again proven herself a reliable crowd-favorite. As such, to give a boost to his promotion's burgeoning women's division, Tony Khan could decide to pull the trigger on Britt's return soon - perhaps as soon as Double or Nothing 2025.

Following a recent update which claimed that Baker is open to coming back to the company, let us consider three ways she could do so at the upcoming May 25 AEW pay-per-view.

#1. Britt Baker confronts Mercedes Mone; TBS Title re-match set for All In

Britt Baker returned to AEW last year at Forbidden Door, interrupting Mercedes Mone's victory celebration after the latter had just become a double champion. This kicked off a much-anticipated rivalry between The CEO and The DMD, which saw the latter challenge the TBS Champion to put her title on the line at All In: London. Despite Britt's best efforts at outwrestling Mercedes (and foiling interference from her former muscle Kamille), Mone ended up retaining at Wembley Stadium.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks is still TBS Champion and is now looking to add the AEW Women's World Title to her collection by winning the 2025 Owen Hart Cup and earning a shot at the belt scheduled for All In: Texas. She will face Jamie Hayter in the finals of the tournament at Double or Nothing 2025. Mone could be confronted by a ghost from her past in the form of Britt Baker, who could either cost Mercedes her bout at the PPV or ambush her after the match, especially if Jamie wins it all.

Baker could afterwards call out Mone to a TBS Title re-match at All In: Texas, and try another hand at unseating the former WWE Superstar.

#2. Britt Baker confronts AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm

Britt Baker has not held the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Title since she won the belt from Hikaru Shida back at Double or Nothing 2021 and lost to Thunder Rosa at Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam 2022 over nine months later. She defended the championship against the likes of Nyla Rose, Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, and Riho among others during her reign.

Baker has seemingly not competed for the title one-on-one in over three years - a fact that she could be looking to rectify upon coming back. The AEW Women's World Championship is currently held by Toni Storm, who will be defending it against Mina Shirakawa at Double or Nothing 2025. The bout will be a re-match of The Timeless One's battle against The Venus of Pro Wrestling at Forbidden Door 2024 - incidentally, the same PPV where Britt Baker made her return after her recovery.

Anticipation surrounding Shirakawa vs. Storm is at an all-time high, especially due to speculation of Mariah May coming back and playing a role during or after the matchup. If The Glamour is not featured at Double or Nothing, however, and if Storm retains against Mina at the event, AEW could bring back Britt Baker instead, who could confront The Illustrious One following her win as her next challenger.

The two women have not wrestled one-on-one since 2022, and are tied one apiece against each other in singles action. They could face off for the Women's World Title at any of the numerous TV specials that the company has announced for the next couple of months (such as Fyter Fest, Summer Blockbuster etc.)

#3. Britt Baker stands up to Megan Bayne

Since her debut earlier this year, Megan Bayne has become a major threat in the AEW's women's division. She showcased her dominance by picking up victories over former TBS Champion Kris Statlander and former Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa over the past couple of months. The Megasus very nearly toppled Toni Storm for her belt at Dynasty 2025, but the latter survived by the skin of her teeth.

With Penelope Ford at her side as her acolyte, Bayne has continued to run roughshod over the All Elite women's locker room. Her path of destruction could take Megan to Double or Nothing 2025, where she could be featured in a match or simply a segment to demonstrate her power and skill. If Bayne decides to take out any fan favorites in Arizona, Britt Baker could make her return to make the save and stand up to The Greek Goddess.

Such an angle could set up a major feud between the two stars, granting Britt an exciting program for her comeback and Megan an opportunity, in storyline, to make an example out of AEW's first contracted female wrestler. In fact, some groundwork for this rivalry has already been laid, as Baker's last match before her current hiatus pitted her against Bayne's ally Penelope Ford.

It remains to be seen whether fans at Double or Nothing will witness Britt Baker's return next Sunday.

