"WWE marks will be seething!" "She'll return at DON" - Fans erupt after AEW teases massive star's return

After not featuring her on television for months, AEW has seemingly finally teased a former Women's World Champion's return on a recent episode of one of its weekly programs. Fans are now reacting to the prospect of the star in question, Mariah May, continuing her All Elite run.

Ad

Although The Glamour has disappeared from All Elite programming as of late, her former Rose Gold tag partner Mina Shirakawa scored a Women's World Championship opportunity recently by pinning Toni Storm during a four-way World Title Eliminator Match on Dynamite: Beach Break. The two women are now scheduled for a Forbidden Door 2024 rematch, as they will square off over The Timeless One's belt at Double or Nothing 2025.

On Collision: Beach Break, Shirakawa explained her motivations behind challenging Storm in a promo that alluded to their rivalry in All Elite Wrestling from last year. Notably, the video package included brief shots featuring Mariah May, who had been a key part of their story.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans quickly took to X/Twitter to speculate on the aforementioned promo package. A number of users saw it as a possible hint towards Mariah's imminent return and reunion with Mina, potentially at Double or Nothing. Debates also took place in light of reports that May could instead be heading to WWE, although many argued that she would likely re-sign.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Mariah is about to become the second highest paid woman in [All Elite Wrestling] [smile emoji]," wrote a fan.

"If she returns, I hope she feuds with Mercedes [Mone] and Jamie [Hayter]," posted another fan.

"I really hope so!!..Mariah May can have more impact at AEW and be one of the faces in the Women’s Division than signing somewhere else!!.. I hope she re signs with [All Elite Wrestling]!!.." tweeted a user.

Ad

"As it should be I don't think she will fit in WWE (...) WWE womens roster is stacked rn," noted another user.

The Fighting Princess has been missing from action since failing to reclaim the AEW Women's World Title from Toni Storm at Revolution 2025, as the latter managed to retain the belt at the conclusion of their "Hollywood Ending" bloodbath. Some time after the pay-per-view, rumors began to circulate indicating that the Englishwoman could be WWE-bound after her All Elite contract expires.

Ad

The conjecture grew in strength as Mariah continued to stay active on social media despite her television absence. However, when news broke of Mina Shirakawa's arrival as an official member of the AEW roster, speculations began to circulate of May's potential return alongside her former Stardom ally.

Mina Shirakawa set for action on AEW Dynamite

Fresh off of her win last week, Mina Shirakawa will be walking into the May 21 edition of Dynamite for a major singles match. The Venus of Pro Wrestling will take on former TBS Champion and Hounds of Hell member Julia Hart this coming Wednesday in Albuquerque, NM.

Ad

Match graphic for Mina Shirakawa vs Julia Hart next week [Credit: AEW on X]

Furthermore, Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will be able to scout her competition on Dynamite as she will join the commentary desk for the match, according to the announcement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More