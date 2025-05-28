Triple H set to bring in major star to WWE SmackDown [Reports]

A recent report has shed light on the Triple H-led creative team's possible plans for bringing in a popular WWE Superstar to Friday Night SmackDown. It is none other than NXT's Jordynne Grace.

Jordynne Grace shifted from TNA Wrestling to World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2025. Many expected the star to join the company's main roster due to her incredible experience in the pro wrestling world. Much to everyone's surprise, Grace ended up joining NXT.

According to a recent report by Cory Hays of BodySlam, the Triple H-led creative team might be looking to call up Jordynne Grace to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown.

This report does not come as a huge surprise, as Grace reportedly signed a main roster contract when she joined WWE in January and was supposed to get called up to either of the company's two main brands, RAW or SmackDown.

Booker T also believed Jordynne Grace would join the main roster after signing with WWE

During an edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that he thought Jordynne Grace would join WWE's main roster, but was surprised to see the star debuting on NXT.

The legend added that he believed Grace looked ready for the moment and would go on to become a huge star in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I thought Jordynne Grace was going to go straight to the main roster but looks like she's going to be sticking around NXT for a minute. You know she showed up, looked like she and Stephanie Vaquer might have something. As well as, you know, sky is the limit for Jordynne Grace. I mean she looks so ready for this moment. I swear to God, she looks so ready for this moment. I'm so glad for her to actually have this time to shine."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jordynne Grace's future.

