Mariah May sends a message to Britt Baker amid uncertain AEW status

Britt Baker has been on hiatus in AEW since this past year. Another All Elite name who is rumored to be on her way out of the company, Mariah May, recently sent a message to The DMD on a special occasion.

Baker has been missing from the Jacksonville-based promotion's weekly programming since her Dynamite bout against Penelope Ford last November. Earlier this year, reports came out claiming that the former AEW Women's World Champion was supposedly done with the company, citing rumors of backstage frustration over her conduct and her alleged unpopularity in the locker-room.

Later updates have clarified that Britt is still signed with All Elite Wrestling for some time. The Doctor recently celebrated her 34th birthday, and shared an Instagram post marking the occasion, thanking her friends and family, and dropping several photographs from a trip she had taken to the Joshua Tree National Park.

Fans and colleagues alike wished Britt Baker on her birthday in the comments section, including Mariah May.

"Happy Birthday [heart emoji]", wrote May.

Check out a screenshot of Mariah's comment below:

Mariah May's comment under Britt Baker's post [Source: Instagram]

The Glamour has made headlines herself recently as rumors continue to abound regarding her AEW future. May has not wrestled since her brutal "Hollywood Ending" battle against Toni Storm at Revolution 2025, and is expected to receive a major offer from WWE after her deal runs out.

Former AEW Women's Champions Mariah May and Britt Baker were spotted together recently

Mariah May lost the AEW Women's World Championship to Toni Storm at Grand Slam Australia. The Fighting Princess tried to regain the belt last month on the Revolution pay-per-view, but failed. Rumors suggest that Mariah had supposedly refused to sign a new deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion ahead of her unforgettable match against The Timeless One in LA. Now, amidst her continued absence, sources in the company seemingly believe that the star could be WWE-bound.

Britt Baker, on the other hand, has yet to wrestle a single match in All Elite Wrestling this year. The DMD was recently a guest at this year's WrestleCon event in Las Vegas, where she linked up with Mariah May.

It remains to be seen whether May or Baker will return to All Elite programming anytime soon.

