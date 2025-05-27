Mariah May sends one-word message after missing AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Despite fan expectations to the contrary, Mariah May did not make her AEW return at Double or Nothing 2025. The Glamour has now shared an intriguing social-media post captioned with a single word following on the heels of the May 25 pay-per-view.

Mariah May has been missing from programming since her bloody and violent "Hollywood Ending" battle with her mentor-turned-nemesis Toni Storm over the AEW Women's World Title earlier this year at Revolution. The thriving up-and-comer is at the heart of rumors of a potential WWE move, although vague allusions to her shared history with Storm and her long-time ally Mina Shirakawa led viewers to believe that her All Elite comeback could be imminent.

In spite of the all the anticipation, however, the Women's World Championship match between The Timeless One and The Venus of Pro Wrestling at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 last weekend went down without Mariah's involvement or return to the promotion. The champion and challenger reaffirmed their "casual" friendship after Toni's title retention over Mina, with May nowhere in sight. More than a day later on Instagram, the 26-year-old dropped a set of photographs referencing her run and accomplishments in the Jacksonville-based company.

In the caption, Mariah used only one word:

"legend" - said the caption.

Check out Mariah May's IG post below:

May won last year's Women's Owen Hart Tournament, only to immediately turn on and brutalize Toni Storm, whom she would dethrone for the Women's Title at All In: London 2024. Unfortunately, the fan-favorite babyface returned months later to recapture her belt from her former protege at Grand Slam Australia this past February.

Mariah May's arch-rival Toni Storm's AEW All In opponent set

This year, the fate of the Women's Owen Hart Cup was decided at Double or Nothing 2025 between Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone. Despite her resolve to face off against Toni Storm and reclaim her AEW Women's World Title from her, the hard-hitting Englishwoman succumbed to a brutal roll-up executed by the TBS Champion, securing the latter the win and the tournament.

Expand Tweet

The CEO now has a shot at "Timeless" Toni's All Elite Women's World Championship scheduled for All In : Texas.

