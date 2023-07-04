Mark Henry comments on Roman Reigns' first pinfall loss in over 3 years at WWE Money in the Bank

AEW commentator Mark Henry gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns' shocking defeat at WWE Money in the Bank this past Saturday at The O2 Arena in London, England.

At WWE Money in the Bank, history was written as Roman Reigns faced his first pinfall loss in a remarkable 1,294 days. To make the moment even more significant, his cousin Jey Uso delivered the decisive blow, leading The Usos to emerge victorious against Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The outcome has left fans and experts wondering about the future of The Bloodline.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry expressed his shock and uncertainty about the situation. Henry also highlighted the unique accomplishment of Jey Uso that no other wrestler had managed in the past three years.

"I don't even know! I'm in complete shock, man. Did you hear that ovation? It lasted for a long time, too. It wasn't a 'Yay! Good job...' It was a roar of an airplane engine. The fans loved the hell out of it, and where does it go from here? They can say 'I've done something that no other wrestler has done in three years," Henry said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

The loss at Money in the Bank marks a significant shift in the dynamic of The Bloodline. The question now is what comes next. Could Jey Uso challenge Reigns for the title at SummerSlam?

Paul Heyman sends cryptic message after Roman Reigns lost at WWE Money in the Bank

The Bloodline, WWE's prominent faction, experienced a significant setback as Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank.

Following the match, faction member Paul Heyman took to Twitter to share photos of himself holding all three of Reigns' championships. Accompanying the images was a cryptic message where Heyman confidently proclaimed himself the "ONE."

"#GOAT UNDISPUTED Come on, it’s not even up for debate anymore. I’m the ONE," wrote Heyman.

Check out Heyman's tweet:

The tweet garnered attention and left fans speculating about the implications of Paul Heyman's words.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns' loss at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section below.

