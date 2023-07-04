"I’m the ONE" - Bloodline member sends a cryptic message after faction's loss at WWE Money in the Bank

Top WWE faction, The Bloodline, suffered a major loss at the hands of The Usos. Faction member Paul Heyman took to social media to send a cryptic message in the aftermath of the match.

At Money in the Bank, Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns, much to the WWE Universe's surprise. This was the first time the Undisputed Universal Champion was pinned in four years.

Taking to social media, Heyman shared photos of him holding all three of Reigns' championships. He sent a message claiming to be the "ONE."

"#GOAT UNDISPUTED Come on, it’s not even up for debate anymore. I’m the ONE," wrote Heyman.

Heyman has been loyal to Reigns since the beginning of The Bloodline storyline. The Wise Man previously betrayed his former advocate Brock Lesnar for The Tribal Chief.

Teddy Long wants WWE legend Rikishi to be involved in The Bloodline's storyline

Teddy Long recently spoke about Rikishi possibly getting involved in The Bloodline's angle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long stated that the upcoming phase of the storyline should include the wrestling legend. Long said:

"Nothing is wrong with what they did out there, but that should lead into something really great when they really break it up. And I think, right now, they may be missing something else. I think there's somewhere you need to do something with where you involve Rikishi. Now when you bring in Rikishi, that's when you break it."

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline's implosion began earlier when Sami Zayn betrayed The Tribal Chief. This eventually led to Jimmy and Jey Uso quitting the family.

Do you think the rest of the Bloodline members will leave Roman Reigns' side? Sound off in the comments section.

