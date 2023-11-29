"There are some people at the top that's not gonna be happy" - Legend comments on CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk is one of the most controversial wrestlers of the modern era, who carved a special place in fans' hearts due to his fearless attitude accentuated by exceptional mic skills.

Due to how Punk and WWE cut ties with each other in 2014, it was believed that the 45-year-old would never return to the Stamford-based company. That decade-long belief made his WWE return at the Survivor Series much more special. However, not everyone would be happy with the polarising star's return to the company.

There have been no reports of any backstage controversy relating to Punk after his appearance at Survivor Series and the post-show RAW. However, many pundits believe that some of WWE's top stars might not welcome the Straight Edge Superstar with open arms. During the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his take on the matter and said everyone would have to make peace with CM Punk's return:

"There are some people at the top that's not gonna be happy because they're gonna get less minutes. They're gonna have to acquiesce to the new addition to the company. There's a lot of people that will take their ball and go home. Hell, Steve Austin took his ball and went home before. Everybody always comes back. They always realize, 'The business is bigger than me, I don't want to be on the wrong side.' The ones that do, we don't give a shit about them anyway," Mark Henry said. [ H/t WrestlingNews.co]

Expand Tweet

Mick Foley has a surprising reaction to CM Punk's return

After his exit from AEW, many believed CM Punk's professional wrestling career was over, as he could not return to WWE, and there was no other promotion in the world that he would want to join. So, his return to WWE just two months after being terminated by the Jacksonville-based company surprised and shocked the wrestling community.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mick Foley said Punk's WWE run would be the last in his wrestling career, and he should do it the right way:

"This is going to be Punk's last run and I hope he finds a way to enjoy it. I believe he'll do whatever he needs to do to be as good as he possibly can be... I know this guy has torn the house down over the course of a few decades now and I know he has the pride to tear it down again. I just hope, as a human being, that Phil will enjoy it and rise to the occasion of the big moments so that we as fans are talking about what we should be talking about when those matches are over and not some extracurricular activity," Mick Foley said. [H/T: Fightful]

Joey Janela seemingly takes a dig at Bryan Danielson's role in CM Punk's AEW exit. Read the article here.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes