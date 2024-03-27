Mark Henry reacts after WWE Superstar announces in-ring retirement

Mark Henry commented after a certain WWE Superstar bid farewell to the squared circle tonight. The star being discussed is Ridge Holland.

The World's Strongest Man was a mainstay of WWE for nearly 25 years. He has had many memorable feuds in the company. He joined AEW in 2021 as a coach and commentator on Rampage. Currently, he works as a talent head and a coach.

On the recent episode of WWE NXT, Ridge shockingly announced his in-ring retirement and delivered a heartfelt promo. He thanked backstage executives for the opportunity and stated he needed to step away for his mental stability.

However, according to recent reports, it appears that his retirement is a plan for a long-term storyline.

Following the announcement, a fan reminded Henry of his infamous hoax in 2013 when he tricked everyone into thinking he was retiring until he slammed John Cena into the mat.

The fan tweeted after realizing how Ridge's retirement was probably a hoax too because The World's Strongest Man had ruined retirement speeches for him.

Mark Henry then reacted to that post with emojis of a person shrugging their shoulder, deliberately acting ignorant of the context of the situation.

Mark Henry thinks Wardlow should get a massive push

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Superstar stated that he believed Mr. Mayhem could win championships in the Jacksonville-based promotion after his recent promo sounded intense and polished.

"There's things that are going to happen naturally and organically with Wardlow. With this attitude, that is going to spawn something. He looked so intense and he sounded so polished and ready for what is necessary for him to be a champion. I just pray he gets the opportunity, because as a wrestling fan, I want to see it now," Henry said.

It will be interesting to see if Ridge Holland will be able to pull off the swerve with the same intensity as the veteran did back in his day.

