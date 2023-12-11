Mark Henry's role in AEW hiring 25-year-old star revealed

It can be challenging to break through in AEW since the promotion has an incredibly stacked roster. One star aiming to do just that may have the upper hand over his peers because he has the legendary Mark Henry on his side as a mentor.

The Hall of Famer recently spoke to Kurt Angle and Paul Bromwell on an episode of The Kurt Angle Show. During the chat, Henry revealed how Action Andretti got signed to AEW after a few coaching sessions with him.

"Action Andretti, every time he passes me, he goes [nods], and I know what that means. He's saying, 'Thank you, but I got it,' and he got it. He's one of those that you have a conversation with. He didn't have a job, and [after] two or three sessions with me, they hired him. So, those are the things that are good to me." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Action Andretti's run in AEW has been somewhat of a stop-start thus far. But the 25-year-old is undeniably a talented athlete who could see his star rise tremendously in the coming years.

Mark Henry is AEW's 'wrestling counselor'

Mark Henry's wealth of knowledge in the pro wrestling industry is a huge asset for the Tony Khan-led promotion. Going by his recent comments, The World's Strongest Man chooses to identify himself as more of a counselor than a coach.

"I'm always gonna be around wrestling to some capacity. I feel like I'm more of a wrestling counselor than a coach. I don't teach them "how." I want them to already know how. I teach them where you do it, when you do it, and why you do it. I teach them to think outside the box because that's what Stu Hart did for me, and Leo Burke, Tom Prichard, Rip Rogers, and Jim Cornette did for me. They were all free-spirited thinkers." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Regardless of whether he is a coach, counselor, or simply the guy who introduces the main event on Rampage, Mark Henry is a significant player in the Tony Khan-led promotion. The Hall of Famer is a gold mine for young stars looking to learn the tips and tricks of the trade.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.