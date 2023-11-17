Mark Henry sends a heartfelt message to a released WWE star

A released WWE Superstar recently received a heartfelt message from Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla recently took to social media to promote the seventh Annual Canned Food Drive. He requested football fans to bring nonperishables to the match between the Michigan Wolverines and Maryland Terrapins on November 18, 2023. The collections would be used to serve the kids and families at Sarah’s House in Fort Meade, Maryland. The 33-year-old's charity initiative was promoted during ESPN SportsCentre.

WWE Veteran Mark Henry responded to Top Dolla's post on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a heartfelt message:

"I’m very proud of my brother!"

Top Dolla had a three-year stint in WWE and came to prominence as a part of Hit Row. He was released by the Stamford-based company in September 2023, after the WWE's merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

Mark Henry believes WWE Hall of Famer Sting "deserves" to appreciate his career after retirement

On the October 18 edition of AEW Dynamite, Sting announced his desire to hang up his wrestling boots. The Icon said he would wrestle his last match at AEW Revolution pay-per-view next year.

During an appearance at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Henry shared his take on the Stinger's impending retirement. The World's Strongest Man praised the WCW veteran and said he would get to look back at his career and appreciate his achievements:

"I’m glad that he’s retiring, ‘cause he’ll get a chance to look at his career now, in its totality, and be a fan of himself. I think that it’s hard for a wrestler to really appreciate their career while they’re still doing it. I think he deserves to look at it and be like, ‘Wow, I was really damn good.’ And he was really damn good," Mark Henry said. (00:50 – 01:20)

Mark Henry was asked to cut a promo on Sting if he was the one to retire the Icon in his prime. Read the full story here.

